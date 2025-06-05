Lucid Announces Election Of Douglas Grimm To Board Of Directors
Grimm currently serves as the CEO of V-to-X, LLC, which is focused on advising and investing in the mobility sector. From 2015 to 2017, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Metaldyne Performance Group, a $3 billion automotive metals supplier with 60 manufacturing plants in 13 countries and 12,000 employees. Previously, Grimm founded and was Chairman and CEO of Grede Holdings LLC which subsequently merged into MPG. He also served in various leadership roles during different periods at the company between 2001and 2006 where he was responsible for commercial operations, forging and casting operations, global purchasing and quality. At Visteon, Grimm served as Vice President of Global Ford, Materials Management, Powertrain Electronics & Fuel Operations. While at Dana Corporation, Grimm served in several executive positions, including Vice President of Global Strategic Sourcing. He started his career at Chrysler Corporation for ten years prior to transitioning into the automotive supply base. Grimm currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Blue Bird Corporation and Electrical Components International, Inc. (ECI) and also serves on the board of directors of Lumileds and Pangea Corporation.
Lucid's board is currently composed of eight members. The company's other board members were re-elected today, including Turqi Alnowaiser, Lisa M. Lambert, Andrew Liveris, Nichelle Maynard-Elliott, Chabi Nouri, Ori Winitzer, and Janet S. Wong.
About Lucid Group
Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID ) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.
Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]
Media Contact
[email protected]
Trademarks
This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.
SOURCE Lucid Group
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment