Lucid Announces Election Of Douglas Grimm To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are delighted to welcome Douglas Grimm to the Lucid board," said Turqi Alnowaiser, Chairman of the Lucid Board of Directors. "We are confident that his insights will be valuable, given his proven leadership within the automotive and manufacturing sectors."

Grimm currently serves as the CEO of V-to-X, LLC, which is focused on advising and investing in the mobility sector. From 2015 to 2017, he served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Metaldyne Performance Group, a $3 billion automotive metals supplier with 60 manufacturing plants in 13 countries and 12,000 employees. Previously, Grimm founded and was Chairman and CEO of Grede Holdings LLC which subsequently merged into MPG. He also served in various leadership roles during different periods at the company between 2001and 2006 where he was responsible for commercial operations, forging and casting operations, global purchasing and quality. At Visteon, Grimm served as Vice President of Global Ford, Materials Management, Powertrain Electronics & Fuel Operations. While at Dana Corporation, Grimm served in several executive positions, including Vice President of Global Strategic Sourcing. He started his career at Chrysler Corporation for ten years prior to transitioning into the automotive supply base. Grimm currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Blue Bird Corporation and Electrical Components International, Inc. (ECI) and also serves on the board of directors of Lumileds and Pangea Corporation.

Lucid's board is currently composed of eight members. The company's other board members were re-elected today, including Turqi Alnowaiser, Lisa M. Lambert, Andrew Liveris, Nichelle Maynard-Elliott, Chabi Nouri, Ori Winitzer, and Janet S. Wong.

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID ) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and new Lucid Gravity deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

[email protected]

Trademarks

This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Lucid Group