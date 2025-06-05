Vail Resorts Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results, Provides Updated Fiscal 2025 Guidance, And Provides Early Season Pass Sales Results
|
|
Fiscal 2025 Guidance
|
|
(In thousands)
|
|
For the Year Ending
|
|
July 31, 2025 (6)
|
|
Low End
|
|
High End
|
|
Range
|
|
Range
|
Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc.
|
$ 264,000
|
|
$ 298,000
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
21,000
|
|
15,000
|
Net income
|
285,000
|
|
313,000
|
Provision for income taxes (1)
|
99,000
|
|
109,000
|
Income before income taxes
|
384,000
|
|
422,000
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
293,000
|
|
289,000
|
Interest expense, net
|
171,000
|
|
167,000
|
Other (2)
|
-
|
|
(8,000)
|
Total Reported EBITDA
|
$ 848,000
|
|
$ 870,000
|
|
|
|
|
Mountain Reported EBITDA (3)
|
$ 809,000
|
|
$ 827,000
|
Lodging Reported EBITDA (4)
|
21,000
|
|
23,000
|
Resort Reported EBITDA (5)
|
831,000
|
|
851,000
|
Real Estate Reported EBITDA
|
17,000
|
|
19,000
|
Total Reported EBITDA
|
$ 848,000
|
|
$ 870,000
|
|
(1) The provision for income taxes may be impacted by excess tax benefits primarily resulting from vesting and exercises of equity awards. Our estimated provision for income taxes does not include the impact, if any, of unknown future exercises of employee equity awards, which could have a material impact given that a significant portion of our awards may be in-the-money depending on the current value of the stock price.
|
(2) Our guidance includes certain forward looking known changes in the fair value of the contingent consideration based solely on the passage of time and resulting impact on present value. Guidance excludes any forward looking change based upon, among other things, financial projections including long-term growth rates for Park City, which such change may be material. Separately, the intercompany loan associated with the Whistler Blackcomb transaction requires foreign currency remeasurement to Canadian dollars, the functional currency of Whistler Blackcomb. Our guidance excludes any forward looking change related to foreign currency gains or losses on the intercompany loans, which such change may be material. Additionally, our guidance excludes the impact of any future sales or disposals of land or other assets which are contingent upon future approvals or other outcomes.
|
(3) Mountain Reported EBITDA also includes approximately $29 million of stock-based compensation, which includes a portion of allocated expense associated with the acceleration of unvested equity awards associated with the CEO transition.
|
(4) Lodging Reported EBITDA also includes approximately $5 million of stock-based compensation, which includes a portion of allocated expense associated with the acceleration of unvested equity awards associated with the CEO transition.
|
(5) The Company provides Reported EBITDA ranges for the Mountain and Lodging segments, as well as for the two combined. The low and high of the expected ranges provided for the Mountain and Lodging segments, while possible, do not sum to the high or low end of the Resort Reported EBITDA range provided because we do not expect or assume that we will hit the low or high end of both ranges.
|
(6) Guidance estimates are predicated on an exchange rate of $0.73 between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar, related to the operations of Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; an exchange rate of $0.65 between the Australian dollar and U.S. dollar, related to the operations of our Australian ski areas; and an exchange rate of $1.21 between the Swiss franc and U.S. dollar, related to the operations of Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana in Switzerland.
Capital Structure and Allocation Update
As of April 30, 2025, the Company's total liquidity as measured by total cash plus revolver availability and delayed draw term loan availability was approximately $1.6 billion. This includes $467 million of cash on hand, $508 million of U.S. revolver availability and $450 million of U.S. delayed draw term loan availability under the Vail Holdings Credit Agreement, and $215 million of revolver availability under the Whistler Credit Agreement. As of April 30, 2025, the Company's Net Debt was 2.6 times its trailing twelve months Total Reported EBITDA.
Regarding the return of capital to shareholders, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on Vail Resorts' common stock of $2.22 per share. The dividend will be payable on July 9, 2025 to shareholders of record as of June 24, 2025. In addition, the Company repurchased approximately 0.2 million shares during the quarter at an average price of approximately $161 per share for a total of $30 million. This amount brings the Company's total fiscal year-to-date repurchases to $70 million for a total of 0.4 million shares. Additionally, the Board of Directors increased the Company's authorization for share repurchases by 1.5 million shares to approximately 2.8 million shares.
Regarding calendar year 2025 capital expenditures, as previously announced, the Company expects its capital plan for calendar year 2025 to be approximately $198 million to $203 million in core capital, before $46 million of growth capital investments at its European resorts, comprised of $42 million at Andermatt-Sedrun and $4 million at Crans-Montana, and $6 million of real estate related capital projects to complete multi-year transformational investments at the key base area portals of Breckenridge Peak 8 and Keystone River Run, and planning investments to support the development of the West Lionshead area into a fourth base village at Vail Mountain. Including European growth capital investments and real estate related capital, the Company plans to invest approximately $249 million to $254 million in calendar year 2025. Key capital investments include the multi-year transformational investment plans at Park City Mountain, which includes the new Sunrise gondola out of the Canyons base area, along with beginner terrain improvements and restaurant upgrades, in addition to the investments at Andermatt-Sedrun and a six-pack lift at Perisher, new functionality for the My Epic App, more advanced AI capabilities for My Epic Assistant, and technology investments across the Company's ancillary businesses.
Commenting on capital allocation, Katz said, "We remain committed to a disciplined and balanced approach as stewards of our shareholders' capital. We continue to prioritize investments that enhance our guest and employee experience, provide high-return capital projects, and enable strategic acquisition opportunities. After these priorities, we focus on returning excess capital to shareholders. In the current environment, the Company looks to balance its approach between share repurchases and dividends. The current dividend level reflects the strong cash flow generation of the business with any future growth in the dividend dependent on a material increase in future cash flows and the Company also maintains an opportunistic approach to share repurchases based on the value of the shares."
Season Pass Sales
Commenting on the Company's season pass sales for the upcoming North American ski season, Katz said "Pass product sales through May 27, 2025 for the upcoming North American ski season decreased approximately 1% in units and increased approximately 2% in sales dollars as compared to the period in the prior year through May 28, 2024. Given elevated levels of macro-economic volatility that occurred throughout the spring selling period, it is currently unknown what, if any, impact that had on early pass decision making. Pass sales dollars are benefiting from the 7% price increase relative to the 2024/2025 season, partially offset by the mix impact from the growth of Epic Day Pass products. Pass product sales are adjusted to eliminate the impact of foreign currency by applying an exchange rate of $0.73 between the Canadian dollar and U.S. dollar in both periods for Whistler Blackcomb pass sales.
Katz continued, "The slight decline in units relative to the prior year season to date period was primarily driven by new pass holders and lower tenured renewing pass holders, which may reflect delayed decision making due to the macro-economic environment. Epic Day Pass products experienced strong unit growth driven by the strength in renewing pass holders. Overall renewing pass holder product net migration was relatively consistent with the prior three years.
"The majority of our pass selling season is ahead of us, and we believe the full year pass unit and sales dollar trends will be relatively stable with the spring results. We will provide more information about our pass sales results in our September 2025 earnings release."
Regarding Epic Australia Pass sales, Katz commented, "Epic Australia Pass sales through May 28, 2025 increased approximately 20% in units and approximately 8% in sales dollars as compared to the period in the prior year through May 29, 2024. Epic Australia Pass sales are benefitting from the successful introduction of the Epic Australia 4-Day Pass, which is resonating with lower frequency skiers and riders in Australia."
Earnings Conference Call
The Company will conduct a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. eastern time to discuss the financial results. The call will be webcast and can be accessed at in the Investor Relations section, or dial (800) 245-3047 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (203) 518-9765 (international). The conference ID is MTNQ325. A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the conclusion of the conference call through June 12, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. eastern time. To access the replay, dial (800) 723-8184 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 (402) 220-2668 (international). The conference call will also be archived at .
About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN )
Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at , or discover our resorts and pass options at .
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements discussed in this press release and on the conference call, other than statements of historical information, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including the statements regarding fiscal 2025 and calendar year 2025 performance and the assumptions related thereto, including, but not limited to, our expected net income and Resort Reported EBITDA; our expectations regarding our liquidity; expectations related to our season pass products; our expectations regarding our ancillary lines of business; capital investment projects; our calendar year 2025 capital plan; expectations and anticipated benefits of our capital structure; and our expectations regarding our resource efficiency transformation plan. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to risks related to a prolonged weakness in general economic conditions, including adverse effects on the overall travel and leisure related industries and our business and results of operations; risks associated with the effects of high or prolonged inflation, elevated interest rates and financial institution disruptions; unfavorable weather conditions or the impact of natural disasters or other unexpected events; the ultimate amount of refunds that we could be required to refund to our pass product holders for qualifying circumstances under our Epic Coverage program; the willingness or ability of our guests to travel due to terrorism, the uncertainty of military conflicts or public health emergencies, and the cost and availability of travel options and changing consumer preferences, discretionary spending habits; risks related to travel and airline disruptions, and other adverse impacts on the ability of our guests to travel; risks related to interruptions or disruptions of our information technology systems, data security or cyberattacks; risks related to our reliance on information technology, including our failure to maintain the integrity of our customer or employee data and our ability to adapt to technological developments or industry trends; our ability to acquire, develop and implement relevant technology offerings for customers and partners; the seasonality of our business combined with adverse events that may occur during our peak operating periods; competition in our mountain and lodging businesses or with other recreational and leisure activities; risks related to the high fixed cost structure of our business; our ability to fund resort capital expenditures, or accurately identify the need for, or anticipate the timing of certain capital expenditures; risks related to a disruption in our water supply that would impact our snowmaking capabilities and operations; our reliance on government permits or approvals for our use of public land or to make operational and capital improvements; risks related to resource efficiency transformation initiatives; risks related to federal, state, local and foreign government laws, rules and regulations, including environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; risks related to changes in security and privacy laws and regulations which could increase our operating costs and adversely affect our ability to market our products, properties and services effectively; potential failure to adapt to technological developments or industry trends regarding information technology; our ability to successfully launch and promote adoption of new products, technology, services and programs; risks related to our workforce, including increased labor costs, loss of key personnel and our ability to maintain adequate staffing, including hiring and retaining a sufficient seasonal workforce; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, including their integration into our internal controls and infrastructure; our ability to successfully navigate new markets, including Europe, or that acquired businesses may fail to perform in accordance with expectations; a deterioration in the quality or reputation of our brands, including our ability to protect our intellectual property and the risk of accidents at our mountain resorts; risks related to scrutiny and changing expectations regarding our environmental, social and governance practices and reporting; risks associated with international operations, including fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates where the Company has foreign currency exposure, primarily the Canadian and Australian dollars and the Swiss franc, as compared to the U.S. dollar; changes in tax laws, regulations or interpretations, or adverse determinations by taxing authorities; risks related to our indebtedness and our ability to satisfy our debt service requirements under our outstanding debt including our unsecured senior notes, which could reduce our ability to use our cash flow to fund our operations, capital expenditures, future business opportunities and other purposes; a materially adverse change in our financial condition; adverse consequences of current or future litigation and legal claims; changes in accounting judgments and estimates, accounting principles, policies or guidelines; and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2024, which was filed on September 26, 2024.
All forward-looking statements attributable to us or any persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. All guidance and forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forecast or forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.
Statement Concerning Non-GAAP Financial Measures
When reporting financial results, we use the terms Resort Reported EBITDA, Total Reported EBITDA, Resort EBITDA Margin, Net Debt and Net Real Estate Cash Flow, which are not financial measures under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). Resort Reported EBITDA, Total Reported EBITDA, Resort EBITDA Margin, Net Debt and Net Real Estate Cash Flow should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, measures of financial performance or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, we report segment Reported EBITDA (i.e. Mountain, Lodging and Real Estate), the measure of segment profit or loss required to be disclosed in accordance with GAAP. Accordingly, these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. Additionally, with respect to discussion of impacts from currency, the Company calculates the impact by applying current period foreign exchange rates to the prior period results, as the Company believes that comparing financial information using comparable foreign exchange rates is a more objective and useful measure of changes in operating performance.
Reported EBITDA (and its counterpart for each of our segments) has been presented herein as a measure of the Company's performance. The Company believes that Reported EBITDA is an indicative measurement of the Company's operating performance, and is similar to performance metrics generally used by investors to evaluate other companies in the resort and lodging industries. The Company defines Resort EBITDA Margin as Resort Reported EBITDA divided by Resort net revenue. The Company believes Resort EBITDA Margin is an important measurement of operating performance. The Company believes that Net Debt is an important measurement of liquidity as it is an indicator of the Company's ability to obtain additional capital resources for its future cash needs. Additionally, the Company believes Net Real Estate Cash Flow is important as a cash flow indicator for its Real Estate segment. See the tables provided in this release for reconciliations of our measures of segment profitability and non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
|
Vail Resorts, Inc.
|
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended April 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mountain and Lodging services and other
|
$ 1,115,031
|
|
$ 1,098,619
|
|
$ 2,259,172
|
|
$ 2,186,506
|
Mountain and Lodging retail and dining
|
180,412
|
|
184,494
|
|
433,537
|
|
428,681
|
Resort net revenue
|
1,295,443
|
|
1,283,113
|
|
2,692,709
|
|
2,615,187
|
Real Estate
|
115
|
|
169
|
|
349
|
|
4,618
|
Total net revenue
|
1,295,558
|
|
1,283,282
|
|
2,693,058
|
|
2,619,805
|
Segment operating expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mountain and Lodging operating expense
|
483,161
|
|
471,182
|
|
1,245,010
|
|
1,200,928
|
Mountain and Lodging retail and dining cost of products sold
|
59,206
|
|
64,439
|
|
156,164
|
|
161,023
|
General and administrative
|
106,011
|
|
94,214
|
|
327,408
|
|
314,953
|
Resort operating expense
|
648,378
|
|
629,835
|
|
1,728,582
|
|
1,676,904
|
Real Estate operating expense
|
1,662
|
|
1,258
|
|
4,911
|
|
8,115
|
Total segment operating expense
|
650,040
|
|
631,093
|
|
1,733,493
|
|
1,685,019
|
Other operating (expense) income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
(74,618)
|
|
(68,486)
|
|
(219,358)
|
|
(204,613)
|
Gain on sale of real property
|
7,898
|
|
-
|
|
24,404
|
|
6,285
|
Change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration
|
(1,900)
|
|
(36,500)
|
|
(4,079)
|
|
(42,957)
|
Gain (loss) on disposal of fixed assets and other, net
|
4,267
|
|
(571)
|
|
3,031
|
|
(3,372)
|
Income from operations
|
581,165
|
|
546,632
|
|
763,563
|
|
690,129
|
Mountain equity investment income, net
|
666
|
|
1,093
|
|
3,562
|
|
1,373
|
Investment income and other, net
|
3,154
|
|
5,096
|
|
8,668
|
|
13,643
|
Foreign currency gain (loss) on intercompany loans
|
1,702
|
|
(2,305)
|
|
53
|
|
(4,230)
|
Interest expense, net
|
(41,317)
|
|
(39,853)
|
|
(125,839)
|
|
(121,168)
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
545,370
|
|
510,663
|
|
650,007
|
|
579,747
|
Provision for income taxes
|
(131,042)
|
|
(129,280)
|
|
(159,124)
|
|
(151,606)
|
Net income
|
414,328
|
|
381,383
|
|
490,883
|
|
428,141
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
(21,576)
|
|
(19,388)
|
|
(25,419)
|
|
(22,359)
|
Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc.
|
$ 392,752
|
|
$ 361,995
|
|
$ 465,464
|
|
$ 405,782
|
Per share amounts :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income per share attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc.
|
$ 10.55
|
|
$ 9.57
|
|
$ 12.46
|
|
$ 10.69
|
Diluted net income per share attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc.
|
$ 10.54
|
|
$ 9.54
|
|
$ 12.44
|
|
$ 10.66
|
Cash dividends declared per share
|
$ 2.22
|
|
$ 2.22
|
|
$ 6.66
|
|
$ 6.34
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
37,241
|
|
37,839
|
|
37,365
|
|
37,974
|
Diluted
|
37,277
|
|
37,936
|
|
37,412
|
|
38,067
|
Vail Resorts, Inc.
Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations - Other Data
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended April 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Other Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mountain Reported EBITDA
|
$ 635,437
|
|
$ 638,587
|
|
$ 948,991
|
|
$ 919,402
|
Lodging Reported EBITDA
|
12,294
|
|
15,784
|
|
18,698
|
|
20,254
|
Resort Reported EBITDA
|
647,731
|
|
654,371
|
|
967,689
|
|
939,656
|
Real Estate Reported EBITDA
|
6,351
|
|
(1,089)
|
|
19,842
|
|
2,788
|
Total Reported EBITDA
|
$ 654,082
|
|
$ 653,282
|
|
$ 987,531
|
|
$ 942,444
|
Mountain stock-based compensation
|
$ 6,058
|
|
$ 5,355
|
|
$ 18,424
|
|
$ 17,549
|
Lodging stock-based compensation
|
844
|
|
712
|
|
2,564
|
|
2,540
|
Resort stock-based compensation
|
6,902
|
|
6,067
|
|
20,988
|
|
20,089
|
Real Estate stock-based compensation
|
65
|
|
52
|
|
196
|
|
162
|
Total stock-based compensation
|
$ 6,967
|
|
$ 6,119
|
|
$ 21,184
|
|
$ 20,251
|
Vail Resorts, Inc.
|
Mountain Segment Operating Results
|
(In thousands, except ETP)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
|
Percentage
Increase
|
|
Nine Months Ended April 30,
|
|
Percentage
Increase
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Decrease)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Decrease)
|
Net Mountain revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lift
|
$ 770,259
|
|
$ 745,677
|
|
3.3 %
|
|
$ 1,455,600
|
|
$ 1,394,526
|
|
4.4 %
|
Ski school
|
160,243
|
|
161,248
|
|
(0.6) %
|
|
300,091
|
|
295,055
|
|
1.7 %
|
Dining
|
110,972
|
|
109,471
|
|
1.4 %
|
|
222,507
|
|
209,608
|
|
6.2 %
|
Retail/rental
|
113,678
|
|
123,262
|
|
(7.8) %
|
|
278,363
|
|
292,892
|
|
(5.0) %
|
Other
|
57,397
|
|
56,400
|
|
1.8 %
|
|
192,378
|
|
176,413
|
|
9.0 %
|
Total Mountain net revenue
|
1,212,549
|
|
1,196,058
|
|
1.4 %
|
|
2,448,939
|
|
2,368,494
|
|
3.4 %
|
Mountain operating expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Labor and labor-related benefits
|
256,343
|
|
246,563
|
|
4.0 %
|
|
639,363
|
|
611,253
|
|
4.6 %
|
Retail cost of sales
|
30,617
|
|
36,668
|
|
(16.5) %
|
|
86,121
|
|
95,666
|
|
(10.0) %
|
Resort related fees
|
55,727
|
|
55,945
|
|
(0.4) %
|
|
107,330
|
|
104,208
|
|
3.0 %
|
General and administrative
|
90,678
|
|
79,969
|
|
13.4 %
|
|
281,588
|
|
269,490
|
|
4.5 %
|
Other
|
144,413
|
|
139,419
|
|
3.6 %
|
|
389,108
|
|
369,848
|
|
5.2 %
|
Total Mountain operating expense
|
577,778
|
|
558,564
|
|
3.4 %
|
|
1,503,510
|
|
1,450,465
|
|
3.7 %
|
Mountain equity investment income, net
|
666
|
|
1,093
|
|
(39.1) %
|
|
3,562
|
|
1,373
|
|
159.4 %
|
Mountain Reported EBITDA
|
$ 635,437
|
|
$ 638,587
|
|
(0.5) %
|
|
$ 948,991
|
|
$ 919,402
|
|
3.2 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total skier visits
|
8,609
|
|
8,943
|
|
(3.7) %
|
|
16,912
|
|
16,865
|
|
0.3 %
|
ETP
|
$ 89.47
|
|
$ 83.38
|
|
7.3 %
|
|
$ 86.07
|
|
$ 82.69
|
|
4.1 %
|
Vail Resorts, Inc.
|
Lodging Operating Results
|
(In thousands, except Average Daily Rate ("ADR") and Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR"))
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
|
Percentage
Increase
|
|
Nine Months Ended April 30,
|
|
Percentage
Increase
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Decrease)
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
(Decrease)
|
Lodging net revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned hotel rooms
|
$ 15,104
|
|
$ 14,978
|
|
0.8 %
|
|
$ 56,618
|
|
$ 53,738
|
|
5.4 %
|
Managed condominium rooms
|
32,634
|
|
35,390
|
|
(7.8) %
|
|
71,413
|
|
75,701
|
|
(5.7) %
|
Dining
|
14,870
|
|
14,482
|
|
2.7 %
|
|
48,576
|
|
46,174
|
|
5.2 %
|
Transportation
|
6,743
|
|
7,150
|
|
(5.7) %
|
|
13,784
|
|
15,060
|
|
(8.5) %
|
Golf
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
nm
|
|
8,131
|
|
6,541
|
|
24.3 %
|
Other
|
9,308
|
|
10,230
|
|
(9.0) %
|
|
34,109
|
|
36,700
|
|
(7.1) %
|
|
78,659
|
|
82,230
|
|
(4.3) %
|
|
232,631
|
|
233,914
|
|
(0.5) %
|
Payroll cost reimbursements
|
4,235
|
|
4,825
|
|
(12.2) %
|
|
11,139
|
|
12,779
|
|
(12.8) %
|
Total Lodging net revenue
|
82,894
|
|
87,055
|
|
(4.8) %
|
|
243,770
|
|
246,693
|
|
(1.2) %
|
Lodging operating expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Labor and labor-related benefits
|
31,149
|
|
31,852
|
|
(2.2) %
|
|
100,845
|
|
102,478
|
|
(1.6) %
|
General and administrative
|
15,333
|
|
14,245
|
|
7.6 %
|
|
45,820
|
|
45,463
|
|
0.8 %
|
Other
|
19,883
|
|
20,349
|
|
(2.3) %
|
|
67,268
|
|
65,719
|
|
2.4 %
|
|
66,365
|
|
66,446
|
|
(0.1) %
|
|
213,933
|
|
213,660
|
|
0.1 %
|
Reimbursed payroll costs
|
4,235
|
|
4,825
|
|
(12.2) %
|
|
11,139
|
|
12,779
|
|
(12.8) %
|
Total Lodging operating expense
|
70,600
|
|
71,271
|
|
(0.9) %
|
|
225,072
|
|
226,439
|
|
(0.6) %
|
Lodging Reported EBITDA
|
$ 12,294
|
|
$ 15,784
|
|
(22.1) %
|
|
$ 18,698
|
|
$ 20,254
|
|
(7.7) %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Owned hotel statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
$ 347.01
|
|
$ 341.00
|
|
1.8 %
|
|
$ 322.94
|
|
$ 317.87
|
|
1.6 %
|
RevPAR
|
$ 165.54
|
|
$ 166.25
|
|
(0.4) %
|
|
$ 164.03
|
|
$ 155.75
|
|
5.3 %
|
Managed condominium statistics:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
$ 517.07
|
|
$ 521.58
|
|
(0.9) %
|
|
$ 442.94
|
|
$ 454.12
|
|
(2.5) %
|
RevPAR
|
$ 206.66
|
|
$ 215.53
|
|
(4.1) %
|
|
$ 139.09
|
|
$ 142.49
|
|
(2.4) %
|
Owned hotel and managed condominium statistics (combined):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADR
|
$ 472.36
|
|
$ 475.96
|
|
(0.8) %
|
|
$ 399.57
|
|
$ 407.48
|
|
(1.9) %
|
RevPAR
|
$ 197.16
|
|
$ 204.56
|
|
(3.6) %
|
|
$ 145.47
|
|
$ 145.82
|
|
(0.2) %
|
Key Balance Sheet Data
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
As of April 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Total Vail Resorts, Inc. stockholders' equity
|
$ 895,375
|
|
$ 1,003,508
|
Long-term debt, net
|
$ 2,106,413
|
|
$ 2,700,257
|
Long-term debt due within one year
|
590,382
|
|
68,470
|
Total debt
|
2,696,795
|
|
2,768,727
|
Less: cash and cash equivalents
|
467,034
|
|
705,429
|
Net debt
|
$ 2,229,761
|
|
$ 2,063,298
Reconciliation of Measures of Segment Profitability and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Presented below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. to Total Reported EBITDA for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024.
|
|
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended April 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc.
|
$ 392,752
|
|
$ 361,995
|
|
$ 465,464
|
|
$ 405,782
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
21,576
|
|
19,388
|
|
25,419
|
|
22,359
|
Net income
|
414,328
|
|
381,383
|
|
490,883
|
|
428,141
|
Provision for income taxes
|
131,042
|
|
129,280
|
|
159,124
|
|
151,606
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
545,370
|
|
510,663
|
|
650,007
|
|
579,747
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
74,618
|
|
68,486
|
|
219,358
|
|
204,613
|
(Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets and other, net
|
(4,267)
|
|
571
|
|
(3,031)
|
|
3,372
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
1,900
|
|
36,500
|
|
4,079
|
|
42,957
|
Investment income and other, net
|
(3,154)
|
|
(5,096)
|
|
(8,668)
|
|
(13,643)
|
Foreign currency (gain) loss on intercompany loans
|
(1,702)
|
|
2,305
|
|
(53)
|
|
4,230
|
Interest expense, net
|
41,317
|
|
39,853
|
|
125,839
|
|
121,168
|
Total Reported EBITDA
|
$ 654,082
|
|
$ 653,282
|
|
$ 987,531
|
|
$ 942,444
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mountain Reported EBITDA
|
$ 635,437
|
|
$ 638,587
|
|
$ 948,991
|
|
$ 919,402
|
Lodging Reported EBITDA
|
12,294
|
|
15,784
|
|
18,698
|
|
20,254
|
Resort Reported EBITDA*
|
647,731
|
|
654,371
|
|
967,689
|
|
939,656
|
Real Estate Reported EBITDA
|
6,351
|
|
(1,089)
|
|
19,842
|
|
2,788
|
Total Reported EBITDA
|
$ 654,082
|
|
$ 653,282
|
|
$ 987,531
|
|
$ 942,444
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* Resort represents the sum of Mountain and Lodging
|
|
|
|
Presented below is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. to Total Reported EBITDA calculated in accordance with GAAP for the twelve months ended April 30, 2025.
|
|
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
April 30, 2025
|
Net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc.
|
$ 290,087
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
18,934
|
Net income
|
309,021
|
Provision for income taxes
|
106,334
|
Income before provision for income taxes
|
415,355
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
291,238
|
Loss on disposal of fixed assets and other, net
|
3,230
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
9,079
|
Investment income and other, net
|
(13,617)
|
Foreign currency gain on intercompany loans
|
(143)
|
Interest expense, net
|
166,510
|
Total Reported EBITDA
|
$ 871,652
|
|
|
Mountain Reported EBITDA
|
$ 831,661
|
Lodging Reported EBITDA
|
21,462
|
Resort Reported EBITDA*
|
853,123
|
Real Estate Reported EBITDA
|
18,529
|
Total Reported EBITDA
|
$ 871,652
|
|
|
* Resort represents the sum of Mountain and Lodging
|
The following table reconciles long-term debt, net to Net Debt and the calculation of Net Debt to Total Reported EBITDA for the twelve months ended April 30, 2025.
|
|
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
As of April 30, 2025
|
Long-term debt, net
|
$ 2,106,413
|
Long-term debt due within one year
|
590,382
|
Total debt
|
2,696,795
|
Less: cash and cash equivalents
|
467,034
|
Net debt
|
$ 2,229,761
|
Net debt to Total Reported EBITDA
|
2.6x
The following table reconciles Real Estate Reported EBITDA to Net Real Estate Cash Flow for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024.
|
|
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended April 30,
|
|
Nine Months Ended April 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Real Estate Reported EBITDA
|
$ 6,351
|
|
$ (1,089)
|
|
$ 19,842
|
|
$ 2,788
|
Non-cash Real Estate cost of sales
|
(6,875)
|
|
-
|
|
(6,875)
|
|
3,607
|
Non-cash Real Estate stock-based compensation
|
65
|
|
52
|
|
196
|
|
162
|
Change in real estate deposits and recovery of previously
|
66
|
|
(20)
|
|
1,184
|
|
161
|
Net Real Estate Cash Flow
|
$ (393)
|
|
$ (1,057)
|
|
$ 14,347
|
|
$ 6,718
The following table reconciles Resort net revenue to Resort EBITDA Margin for fiscal 2025 guidance.
|
|
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|
|
Fiscal 2025 Guidance (2)
|
Resort net revenue (1)
|
$ 2,963,000
|
Resort Reported EBITDA (1)
|
$ 841,000
|
Resort EBITDA margin (1)
|
28.4 %
|
|
|
(1) Resort represents the sum of Mountain and Lodging
|
|
(2) Represents the mid-point of Guidance
SOURCE Vail Resorts, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment