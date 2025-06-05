The Congressional Medal Of Honor Society And The Coolidge National Medal Of Honor Heritage Center Announce Honorees For The 2025 Patriot Awards Gala In Chattanooga

Honorees for the 2025 Patriot Awards Gala Include F ormer Defense Secretary Robert Gates, Fox News Correspondent Johnny "Joey" Jones, Country Singer and Songwriter John Rich, and Philanthropist Kathleen Rollins

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, Chattanooga, Tennessee – also known as the Birthplace of the Medal of Honor – will proudly host the annual gathering of our nation's living Medal of Honor Recipients. Presented by Textile Rubber & Chemical Company , the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration is a weeklong event, set for September 30 through October 4, that features a series of public and private events in and around Chattanooga and culminates with four individuals being honored during the 2025 Patriot Awards Gala on Saturday, October 4, at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

Each year, the Host Committee for the Medal of Honor Celebration works with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to select four individuals who, through their life's work, promote and perpetuate the principles upon which our country was founded and encourage the six core values of Patriotism, Citizenship, Courage, Integrity, Sacrifice and Commitment. This year's honorees at the 2025 Patriot Awards Gala are the following:

Patriot Award: Dr. Robert M. Gates

Dr. Robert Gates served as the nation's 22nd U.S. Secretary of Defense. He is honored for his lifelong service to the nation and steadfast leadership on behalf of service members and their families. Prior to becoming secretary of defense, Dr. Gates served as President of Texas A&M University and as Director of Central Intelligence. Throughout his nearly five decades in public service, Dr. Gates served eight presidents in total, across both political parties. On his last day in office as secretary of defense, President Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian honor.

John R. "Tex" McCrary Award for Excellence in Journalism: Johnny "Joey" Jones

Joey Jones, a retired U.S. Marine Corps bomb technician who lost both legs in Afghanistan, has become a powerful voice in bridging the gap between military and civilian life. As a Fox News contributor and author with Fox News Books, he uses his platform to share his experiences and advocate for veterans. Since recovering from the IED explosion that changed his life, Jones has dedicated himself to inspiring wounded warriors and helping them navigate the transition to civilian life. His service-driven storytelling resonates nationwide, offering clarity, integrity and hope to audiences from all walks of life.

Bob Hope Award: John Rich

As a country music artist, songwriter and entrepreneur, John Rich has long been a vocal supporter of the military. Through his Redneck Riviera brand and charitable work, he promotes patriotism and supports veteran-focused causes across the country. To date, he has raised nearly $2 million to support veterans' causes, including VFW's Return the Favor campaign and Folds of Honor.

Distinguished Citizen Award: Kathleen Rollins

A nationally recognized philanthropist and humanitarian, Kathleen Rollins has spent decades supporting education and ethical leadership. Under her leadership, the Gary W. Rollins Foundation-dedicated to fostering critical thinking, empathy and civic responsibility-has awarded more than $86 million to shape institutions and programs that cultivate informed, compassionate citizens, and $25 million in support of veteran causes.

"The Patriot Awards recognize Americans who not only lead with purpose, but who demonstrate excellence in their fields and choose to dedicate their skills, resources, and platforms toward strengthening our country," said Britt Slabinski, Medal of Honor Recipient and President of the Congressional Medal of Honor Society. "Whether through advocacy, innovation or philanthropy, each honoree has found meaningful ways to support veterans, invest in communities, and uphold the values that unite us."

"This fall in Chattanooga, we will gather to share the legacy of the Medal of Honor and to celebrate how its values continue to be reflected in everyday acts of courage, character, and leadership," Slabinski continued. "We are honored to recognize these individuals and look forward to partnering with them to help champion the values that strengthen our nation."

Now in its 65th year, the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration is being organized by the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center (Heritage Center), which led the successful campaign to bring this incredible event to Chattanooga.

"The Heritage Center has become a national destination for honoring the stories of America's greatest heroes through its immersive exhibits and values-based education programs," said Lynda Minks Hood, member of the Heritage Center's Board of Trustees and Co-Chair for the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration. "As the Birthplace of the Medal of Honor and home to the acts of valor associated with the first Medals of Honor awarded in our country's history, Chattanooga provides a powerful setting for holding this historic gathering of all living Medal of Honor Recipients."

The 2025 Patriot Awards Gala Details:

The Patriot Awards Gala is the capstone event for the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration and offers an opportunity for the public to mingle with Medal of Honor Recipients, the awardees and other dignitaries attending the prestigious, black-tie event. Actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise, a previous Patriot Award recipient who is widely known for his award-winning portrayal of Lt. Dan Taylor in the landmark film Forrest Gump, will serve as the emcee for the 2025 Patriot Awards Gala.

Presented by Textile Rubber & Chemical Company , the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration is also sponsored by the Gary W. Rollins Foundation, the Gary Sinise Foundation , American Airlines , CSX , the Robert Irvine Foundation , the Jack and Charlotte Frost Family Foundation, the Frank P. Pierce Foundation, Unum , AM General , Food City , Miller Industries , Realized Solutions , Tennessee Valley Authority , the Kennedy Family Foundation and PenFed Credit Union . Additional sponsorships are still available today, ranging from $10,000 to $100,000. To learn more about the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration, the Patriot Awards Gala and how you can become a sponsor, please visit .

Link to video about the 2025 Medal of Honor Celebration

About the Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center

The Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center is situated in the heart of the Birthplace of the Medal of Honor-Chattanooga, Tennessee. The 19,500 square-foot facility is dedicated to preserving the heritage of the Medal of Honor and sharing the incredible stories of Medal of Honor Recipients through immersive exhibits and educational programming. Through this mission, the Heritage Center strives to educate future generations about the six character traits embodied by the Medal of Honor and its Recipients–Patriotism, Citizenship, Courage, Integrity, Sacrifice and Commitment-and inspire the leaders of tomorrow to embody these traits in their daily actions to make a difference in their community and world. Learn more at .

About the Congressional Medal of Honor Society

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Medal of Honor (the United States' highest award for military valor in action) and its Recipients, inspiring Americans to live the values the Medal represents, and supporting Recipients as they connect with communities across America. Chartered by Congress in 1958, the Society's membership consists exclusively of those individuals who have received the Medal of Honor. The Society carries out its mission through outreach, education, and preservation programs, including the Medal of Honor Character Development Program, Citizen Honors Awards, and The Medal of Honor Museum. As part of Public Law 106-83, the Medal of Honor Memorial Act, The Medal of Honor Museum, which is co-located with the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's headquarters on board the U.S.S. Yorktown at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, was designated as one of three national Medal of Honor sites. The Society's programs and operations are fully funded by generous donors . Learn more about the Medal of Honor and the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's initiatives at cmohs .

