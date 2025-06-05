Rexford Industrial Releases Environmental, Social And Governance Impact And TCFD Reports

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR ), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, today released its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance Impact (ESGi) Report and its 2025 Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") Report, which informs forward-looking climate-related strategy.

"Through our ESGi strategy, we are delivering measurable positive impacts for our team, communities, tenants and shareholders," said Michael Frankel and Howard Schwimmer, Co-Chief Executive Officers of the Company. "Our purpose-driven approach - grounded in operational excellence, innovation and transparency - positions Rexford to create lasting stakeholder value while building a more sustainable and resilient future."

In 2024, Rexford Industrial delivered meaningful value through its differentiated ESGi strategy, including:



Environmental Value : Avoided an estimated 28,500 metric tons of emissions by repurposing infill buildings, expanding rooftop solar capacity and partnering with tenants to promote environmentally sustainable operations.

Societal Value : Generated an estimated $1.5 billion in societal impact by revitalizing neighborhoods through infrastructure and safety improvements, contributing to local job creation and workforce development and supporting our communities through active engagement and volunteering. Governance Value : Upheld strong governance practices, enhanced cybersecurity risk management and initiated outreach to shareholders representing approximately 94% of outstanding shares to promote transparency and accountability.

Key Goals Achieved in 2024:



Developed an embodied carbon reduction strategy, advancing Rexford Industrial's SBTi-validated net zero goals.

Increased investment in solar power generation to 29MW of installed or committed solar.

Achieved 10 LEED certifications, including Rexford Industrial's first LEED Gold repositioning project.

Earned Platinum Green Lease Leader designation.

Contributed 3,379 employee volunteer hours across our local communities.

Invested in the future of the Rexford Industrial team with over 7,000 hours of learning and development. 100% employee participation in inclusion and anti-bias training.

In 2025, we reassessed our climate-related risks and opportunities, as detailed in the TCFD report, to strengthen Rexford Industrial's approach to risk management, guide long-term capital planning and enhance portfolio resilience.

Looking ahead, Rexford Industrial is focused on developing asset-level decarbonization plans, expanding green building certifications, scaling solar energy capacity, deepening community engagement and fostering continued growth of our team as a key driver of long-term value.

To learn more about our ESG goals or access our full 2024 ESGi Report, associated ESGi Data Book and 2025 TCFD Report, please visit .

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. As of March 31, 2025, Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprised 424 properties with approximately 51.0 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. While forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future performance. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the industry in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described above. These and other factors could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in our estimates and beliefs and in the estimates prepared by independent parties. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the reports and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes.

Contact

Mikayla Lynch

Director, Investor Relations and Capital Markets

(424) 276-3454

[email protected]

SOURCE Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.

