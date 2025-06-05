Doubleverify Holdings, Inc. (DV) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. ("DoubleVerify" or the "Company") (NYSE: DV ) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between November 10, 2023 and February 27, 2025, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) DoubleVerify's customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where the Company's technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (2) DoubleVerify's ability to monetize on its Activation Services was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (3) DoubleVerify's Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (4) DoubleVerify's competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify's ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted the Company's profits; (5) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; (6) DoubleVerify's risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (7) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

