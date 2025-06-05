BRMK INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces That Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity To Lead Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (“Broadmark” or“the Company”) (NYSE: BRMK), Ready Capital Corporation ("Ready Capital") (NYSE: RC), and certain officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that held Broadmark common stock as of the record date of the May 30, 2023 (the“Merger Date”) between Broadmark and Ready Capital, were entitled to vote on the merger of Broadmark and Ready Capital, and thus were damaged by defendants' violations of Section 14(a) of the Exchange Act. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: bgandg.com/BRMK.

The Complaint alleges that the proxy statement used to solicit the support of Broadmark shareholders for the Merger contained false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a material portion of borrowers within Ready Capital's originated portfolio were experiencing significant financial distress due to high interest rates that had increased their borrowing costs; (2) an oversupply of multifamily properties in Ready Capital's markets of operation had severely limited the ability of Ready Capital borrowers to raise their rents by the amounts necessary to cover their growing debt costs; (3) a major development project acquired in Ready Capital's acquisition of Mosaic Real Estate Credit, LLC, Mosaic Real Estate Credit TE, LLC, and MREC International Incentive Split, LP (a Ritz-Carlton located in Portland, Oregon), which accounted for approximately $500 million of Ready Capital's acquired loan portfolio, had experienced catastrophic setbacks since its inception, including significant cost overruns, construction delays, and funding shortfalls; (4) as a result, Ready Capital's Current Expected Credit Loss reserves and expected credit losses were materially understated; and (5) consequently, Ready Capital's financial projections regarding Ready Capital's Distributable Earnings per share, dividends per share, and book value per share had no basis in fact when made.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm's site: , or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Broadmark you have until July 28, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

