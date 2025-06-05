Colliers To Partner With Leading Engineering Firm In Ontario

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Complements existing footprint and enhances capabilities

TORONTO and PETERBOROUGH, ON, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global diversified professional services and investment management company, Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI), announced today that its Canadian engineering platform, Englobe Corporation (“Englobe”), has finalized an agreement to acquire Cambium Inc. (“Cambium”), a leading multi-service engineering consulting firm in Ontario. The addition will strengthen Englobe's scale, geographic footprint, and capabilities in Canada's largest market. Cambium's senior team will become shareholders of Englobe under Colliers' unique partnership model and will play a key role in leadership going forward. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2006, Cambium's 235 professionals provide geotechnical engineering, environmental engineering, building sciences, and construction monitoring services to public and private sector clients throughout Ontario, predominantly from the Greater Toronto Area to the Ottawa region.

“This transaction represents our fourth follow-on investment in less than a year since we partnered with Englobe to create our Canadian engineering platform. We continue to be laser focused on key strategic priorities including bolstering Englobe's presence in the Ontario market, where Cambium is an excellent fit,” said Elias Mulamoottil, Co-Chief Investment Officer of Colliers.“Cambium was drawn to our unique partnership model, brand, and long-term growth aspirations, adding another proof point that our approach continues to set us apart and attract best-in-class firms and professionals.”

“Cambium enhances our capabilities as an entrepreneurial, employee-owned firm with a long track record of supporting key client decisions with inventive and practical solutions. Their five locations perfectly complement our geographic presence in Ontario, allowing us to better serve our clients,” said Mike Cormier, President of Englobe.“We are very proud they have chosen to partner with us and look forward to welcoming their skilled professionals into the Englobe family.”

“We are a service-oriented business that is extremely enthusiastic about joining a firm that shares our cultural values, recognizing that people and relationships are our most valuable assets. This partnership represents a logical progression in our journey,” stated John Desbiens, President & CEO of Cambium. “We look forward to better serving our clients, providing greater opportunities for our people, and leveraging the resources of Colliers and Englobe to accelerate our development."

