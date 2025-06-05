Rent The Runway, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results
| Rent the Runway, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in millions)
(unaudited)
|April 30,
|January 31,
|2025
|2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|70.4
|$
|77.4
|Restricted cash, current
|5.1
|4.7
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|11.6
|11.8
|Total current assets
|87.1
|93.9
|Restricted cash
|3.9
|4.4
|Rental product, net
|87.3
|73.3
|Fixed assets, net
|26.8
|28.3
|Intangible assets, net
|2.4
|2.4
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|31.4
|32.1
|Other assets
|6.4
|5.6
|Total assets
|$
|245.3
|$
|240.0
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|16.6
|$
|6.2
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|31.2
|20.3
|Deferred revenue
|12.7
|10.2
|Customer credit liabilities
|5.9
|6.0
|Operating lease liabilities
|4.9
|4.7
|Total current liabilities
|71.3
|47.4
|Long-term debt, net
|340.6
|333.7
|Operating lease liabilities
|39.7
|41.0
|Other liabilities
|0.8
|0.4
|Total liabilities
|452.4
|422.5
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|Class A common stock
|-
|-
|Class B common stock
|-
|-
|Preferred stock
|-
|-
|Additional paid-in capital
|942.0
|940.5
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,149.1
|)
|(1,123.0
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|(207.1
|)
|(182.5
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|245.3
|$
|240.0
| Rent the Runway, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in millions, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
April 30,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue:
|Subscription and Reserve rental revenue
|$
|62.0
|$
|66.1
|Other revenue
|7.6
|8.9
|Total revenue, net
|69.6
|75.0
|Costs and expenses:
|Fulfillment
|20.4
|20.6
|Technology
|9.6
|9.6
|Marketing
|8.6
|9.0
|General and administrative
|20.7
|22.8
|Rental product depreciation and revenue share
|27.3
|26.0
|Other depreciation and amortization
|2.7
|3.3
|Restructuring charges
|-
|0.2
|Total costs and expenses
|89.3
|91.5
|Operating loss
|(19.7
|)
|(16.5
|)
|Interest income / (expense), net
|(6.3
|)
|(5.6
|)
|Other income / (expense), net
|0.1
|0.1
|Net loss before income tax benefit / (expense)
|(25.9
|)
|(22.0
|)
|Income tax benefit / (expense)
|(0.2
|)
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(26.1
|)
|$
|(22.0
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(6.58
|)
|$
|(6.03
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|3,967,101
|3,646,202
| Rent the Runway, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(in millions)
(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
April 30,
|2025
|2024
|OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(26.1
|)
|$
|(22.0
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Rental product depreciation and write-offs
|10.3
|11.3
|Write-off of rental product sold
|2.9
|3.6
|Other depreciation and amortization
|2.7
|3.3
|Proceeds from rental product sold
|(4.9
|)
|(6.8
|)
|(Gain) / loss from liquidation of rental product
|(0.2
|)
|0.4
|Amortization of debt discount
|6.9
|6.4
|Share-based compensation expense
|1.5
|3.0
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|0.2
|0.9
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|0.7
|0.7
|Other assets
|(0.8
|)
|(0.4
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|13.4
|2.8
|Deferred revenue and customer credit liabilities
|2.4
|2.1
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1.1
|)
|(0.7
|)
|Other liabilities
|0.4
|-
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|8.3
|4.6
|INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Purchases of rental product
|(19.3
|)
|(13.1
|)
|Proceeds from liquidation of rental product
|0.9
|1.1
|Proceeds from sale of rental product
|4.9
|6.8
|Purchases of fixed and intangible assets
|(1.2
|)
|(0.8
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(14.7
|)
|(6.0
|)
|FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Other financing payments
|(0.7
|)
|(0.6
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(0.7
|)
|(0.6
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(7.1
|)
|(2.0
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|86.5
|94.0
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|79.4
|$
|92.0
| Rent the Runway, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow
(in millions)
(unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
April 30,
|2025
|2024
|RECONCILIATION OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH TO THE CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|70.4
|$
|82.0
|Restricted cash, current
|5.1
|5.2
|Restricted cash, noncurrent
|3.9
|4.8
|Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|79.4
|$
|92.0
|Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
|Cash payments (receipts) for:
|Fixed operating lease payments, net
|$
|2.8
|$
|2.7
|Fixed assets and intangibles received in the prior period
|-
|0.3
|Rental product received in the prior period
|2.7
|3.3
|Non-cash financing and investing activities:
|Financing lease right-of-use asset amortization
|$
|0.1
|$
|0.1
|Purchases of fixed assets and intangibles not yet settled
|-
|0.2
|Purchases of rental product not yet settled
|11.3
|12.3
Rent the Runway, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in millions)
(unaudited)
The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss and net loss as a percentage of revenue, the most comparable GAAP financial measures, to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, respectively, for the periods presented:
| Three Months Ended
April 30,
|2025
|2024
|(in millions)
|Net loss
|$
|(26.1
|)
|$
|(22.0
|)
|Interest (income) / expense, net(1)
|6.3
|5.6
|Rental product depreciation
|13.2
|14.9
|Other depreciation and amortization(2)
|2.7
|3.3
|Share-based compensation(3)
|1.5
|3.0
|Write-off of liquidated assets(4)
|0.7
|1.6
|Non-ordinary course legal fees(5)
|0.6
|-
|Restructuring charges(6)
|-
|0.2
|Income tax (benefit) / expense
|0.2
|-
|Other (income) / expense, net(7)
|(0.1
|)
|(0.1
|)
|Other (gains) / losses(8)
|(0.3
|)
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(1.3
|)
|$
|6.5
|Net Loss as a percentage of revenue
|(37.5)%
|(29.3)%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin(9)
|(1.9)%
|8.7
|%
|(1)
|Includes debt discount amortization of $6.9 million in the three months ended April 30, 2025 and $6.4 million in the three months ended April 30, 2024.
|(2)
|Reflects non-rental product depreciation and capitalized software amortization.
|(3)
|Reflects the non-cash expense for share-based compensation.
|(4)
|Reflects the write-off of the remaining book value of liquidated rental product that had previously been held for sale.
|(5)
|Non-ordinary course legal fees for the three months ended April 30, 2025 includes $0.6 million of costs related to securities lawsuits and non-recurring legal fees.
|(6)
|Reflects restructuring charges primarily related to severance and related costs in connection with the January 2024 restructuring plan.
|(7)
|Includes other (income) / expense recognized in the period.
|(8)
|Includes gains / losses recognized in relation to foreign exchange, operating lease terminations and the related surrender of fixed assets (see“Note 5 - Leases – Lessee Accounting” in the Notes to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements).
|(9)
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin calculated as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.
Rent the Runway, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(in millions)
The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash (used in) provided by operating activities, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow Margin for the periods presented:
| Three Months Ended
April 30,
|2025
|2024
|(in millions)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|$
|8.3
|$
|4.6
|Purchases of rental product
|(19.3
|)
|(13.1
|)
|Proceeds from liquidation of rental product
|0.9
|1.1
|Proceeds from sale of rental product
|4.9
|6.8
|Purchases of fixed and intangible assets
|(1.2
|)
|(0.8
|)
|Free Cash Flow
|$
|(6.4
|)
|$
|(1.4
|)
|Free Cash Flow Margin
|(9.2)%
|(1.9)%
1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. A full reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin is shown in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release
2 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. As more fully described in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release, a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 is not available without unreasonable efforts.
3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. As more fully described in the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this release, a reconciliation of Free Cash Flow for fiscal year 2025 is not available without unreasonable efforts.
