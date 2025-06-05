Mission Produce® Announces Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Financial Results
|MISSION PRODUCE, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(In millions, except for shares)
|April 30, 2025
|October 31, 2024
|Assets
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|36.7
|$
|58.0
|Restricted cash
|2.3
|1.3
|Accounts receivable
|Trade, net of allowances
|113.6
|95.4
|Grower and fruit advances
|3.8
|1.7
|Other
|13.1
|15.3
|Inventory
|112.8
|91.2
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|8.1
|9.4
|Income taxes receivable
|6.7
|6.7
|Total current assets
|297.1
|279.0
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|535.8
|523.4
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|68.8
|67.8
|Equity method investees
|32.9
|33.0
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|9.6
|9.7
|Goodwill
|39.4
|39.4
|Other assets
|26.9
|19.2
|Total assets
|$
|1,010.5
|$
|971.5
|Liabilities and Equity
|Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|40.7
|$
|35.3
|Accrued expenses
|37.5
|39.9
|Income taxes payable
|1.3
|7.7
|Grower payables
|58.7
|50.3
|Short-term borrowings
|-
|3.0
|Loans from noncontrolling interest holders-current portion
|0.2
|0.1
|Notes payable
|-
|0.5
|Long-term debt-current portion
|3.0
|3.0
|Operating leases-current portion
|6.7
|6.4
|Finance leases-current portion
|1.8
|2.9
|Total current liabilities
|149.9
|149.1
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|144.2
|110.7
|Loans from noncontrolling interest holders, net of current portion
|0.9
|1.8
|Operating leases, net of current portion
|68.3
|67.4
|Finance leases, net of current portion
|21.7
|21.5
|Income taxes payable
|-
|1.3
|Deferred income tax liabilities, net
|16.5
|16.6
|Other long-term liabilities
|24.7
|26.0
|Total liabilities
|426.2
|394.4
|Equity
|Mission Produce shareholders' equity
|552.3
|547.3
|Noncontrolling interest
|32.0
|29.8
|Total equity
|584.3
|577.1
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|1,010.5
|$
|971.5
|MISSION PRODUCE, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
April 30,
| Six Months Ended
April 30,
|(In millions, except for per share amounts)
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Net sales
|$
|380.3
|$
|297.6
|$
|714.5
|$
|556.3
|Cost of sales
|351.9
|266.6
|654.6
|496.6
|Gross profit
|28.4
|31.0
|59.9
|59.7
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|21.5
|18.7
|43.7
|39.4
|Operating income
|6.9
|12.3
|16.2
|20.3
|Interest expense
|(2.5
|)
|(3.4
|)
|(4.7
|)
|(6.7
|)
|Equity method income
|0.9
|0.5
|1.7
|0.9
|Other (expense) income, net
|(0.6
|)
|1.0
|0.9
|-
|Income before income taxes
|4.7
|10.4
|14.1
|14.5
|Provision for income taxes
|1.7
|3.4
|4.9
|5.5
|Net income
|$
|3.0
|$
|7.0
|$
|9.2
|$
|9.0
| Less:
Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(0.1
|)
|-
|2.2
|2.0
|Net income attributable to Mission Produce
|$
|3.1
|$
|7.0
|$
|7.0
|$
|7.0
|Net income per share attributable to Mission Produce:
|Basic
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|Diluted
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, used in computing diluted earnings per share
|71,105,463
|71,003,563
|71,237,067
|70,959,716
|MISSION PRODUCE, INC.
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow (Unaudited)
| Six Months Ended
April 30,
|(In millions)
| 2025
| 2024
|Operating Activities
|Net income
|$
|9.2
|$
|9.0
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|15.7
|18.6
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|0.1
|0.1
|Equity method income
|(1.7
|)
|(0.9
|)
|Noncash lease expense
|3.7
|3.1
|Stock-based compensation
|3.9
|3.0
|Dividends received from equity method investees
|2.2
|3.2
|Losses on asset impairment, disposals and sales
|1.8
|0.4
|Deferred income taxes
|(0.2
|)
|(1.0
|)
|Unrealized gain on derivative financial instruments
|0.1
|-
|Other
|0.2
|1.1
|Effect on cash of changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade accounts receivable
|(18.3
|)
|(25.2
|)
|Grower fruit advances
|(2.1
|)
|(2.3
|)
|Other receivables
|2.3
|(0.5
|)
|Inventory
|(19.3
|)
|(20.8
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1.2
|0.9
|Income taxes receivable
|0.2
|(0.9
|)
|Other assets
|(7.7
|)
|0.3
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|1.5
|11.2
|Income taxes payable
|(7.7
|)
|(0.9
|)
|Grower payables
|8.3
|22.5
|Operating lease liabilities
|(3.6
|)
|(3.0
|)
|Other long-term liabilities
|(2.8
|)
|(5.0
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|$
|(13.0
|)
|$
|12.9
|Investing Activities
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(28.0
|)
|(17.7
|)
|Investment in equity method investees
|-
|(0.6
|)
|Other
|(0.2
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|$
|(28.2
|)
|$
|(18.3
|)
|Financing Activities
|Borrowings on revolving credit facility
|55.0
|40.0
|Payments on revolving credit facility
|(20.0
|)
|(20.0
|)
|Repayment of short-term borrowings
|(3.5
|)
|(2.8
|)
|Principal payments on long-term debt obligations
|(1.5
|)
|(1.8
|)
|Principal payments on finance lease obligations
|(0.5
|)
|(2.6
|)
|Payments for long-term supplier financing
|(0.3
|)
|(0.3
|)
|Payments to noncontrolling interest holder for long-term supply financing
|(1.4
|)
|(1.9
|)
|Principal payments on loans due to noncontrolling interest holder
|-
|(0.5
|)
|Payments of minimum withholding taxes on net share settlement of equity awards
|(1.5
|)
|(0.8
|)
|Exercise of stock options
|0.3
|-
|Purchase and retirement of common stock
|(5.5
|)
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|$
|21.1
|$
|9.3
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(0.2
|)
|0.1
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(20.3
|)
|4.0
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|59.3
|43.2
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|39.0
|$
|47.2
|Summary of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|36.7
|$
|46.2
|Restricted cash
|2.3
|1.0
|Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows
|$
|39.0
|$
|47.2
MISSION PRODUCE, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP (Unaudited)
The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP measures“adjusted net income” and“adjusted EBITDA” to their comparable GAAP measures. Refer also to“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” earlier in this press release.
Adjusted Net Income
| Three Months Ended
April 30,
| Six Months Ended
April 30,
|(In millions, except for per share amounts)
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Net income attributable to Mission Produce
|$
|3.1
|$
|7.0
|$
|7.0
|$
|7.0
|Stock-based compensation
|1.9
|1.6
|3.9
|3.0
|Unrealized loss on derivative financial instruments
|0.2
|0.2
|0.1
|0.4
|Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss
|1.3
|(0.1
|)
|0.2
|1.3
|Losses on asset impairment and disposals
|1.7
|0.2
|1.8
|0.4
|Farming costs for nonproductive orchards(1)
|1.0
|1.0
|2.0
|2.2
|Recognition of deferred ERP costs
|0.5
|0.6
|1.1
|1.1
|Canada site closures(2)
|0.1
|-
|1.5
|-
|Transaction costs
|0.1
|-
|0.2
|-
|Tariffs(3)
|1.1
|-
|1.1
|-
|Depreciation-blueberries(4)
|-
|-
|-
|4.1
|Severance
|-
|-
|-
|1.3
|Legal settlement
|-
|-
|-
|0.2
|Amortization of intangible asset recognized from business
|-
|0.2
|-
|0.5
|Tax effects of adjustments to net income attributable to Mission Produce(5)
|(2.1
|)
|(0.7
|)
|(2.8
|)
|(3.0
|)
|Noncontrolling interest(6)
|(0.2
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(0.3
|)
|(2.0
|)
|Mission Produce adjusted net income
|$
|8.7
|$
|9.8
|$
|15.8
|$
|16.5
|Mission Produce adjusted net income per diluted share
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.23
|(1)
|Costs related to blueberry orchards were $0.7 million for both the three months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, and $1.2 million and $1.4 million for the six months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Costs related to avocado orchards were $0.3 million for both the three months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, and $0.8 million for both the six months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024.
|(2)
|Represents accelerated depreciation expense on property, plant and equipment and operating lease right-of-use lease assets, early lease termination costs, as well as severance costs, related to the closure of the Company's Canadian distribution centers. All charges were recognized in cost of sales.
|(3)
|Represents tariff charges levied on USMCA-compliant goods imported from Mexico for the three-day period from March 4th to March 6th, 2025. The extremely short-term nature of the charges prevented the Company from effectively passing the charges in both pricing to customers and prices paid for goods from suppliers. USMCA-compliant goods have subsequently been exempted from tariff charges on U.S. imports and additional adjustments are not expected in the future.
|(4)
|Represents accelerated depreciation expense for certain blueberry plants determined to have no remaining useful life.
|(5)
|Tax effects are calculated using applicable rates that each adjustment relates to.
|(6)
|Represents net income or loss attributable to noncontrolling interest plus the impact of tax-effected non-GAAP adjustments, allocable to the noncontrolling owner based on their percentage of ownership interest.
MISSION PRODUCE, INC.
Adjusted EBITDA
| Three Months Ended
April 30,
| Six Months Ended
April 30,
|(In millions)
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Marketing & Distribution adjusted EBITDA
|$
|16.8
|$
|21.7
|$
|26.5
|$
|32.7
|International Farming adjusted EBITDA
|1.5
|(2.2
|)
|3.3
|(2.7
|)
|Blueberries adjusted EBITDA
|0.8
|0.7
|7.0
|9.4
|Total reportable segment adjusted EBITDA
|$
|19.1
|$
|20.2
|$
|36.8
|$
|39.4
|Net income
|3.0
|7.0
|9.2
|9.0
|Interest expense(1)
|2.5
|3.4
|4.7
|6.7
|Provision for income taxes
|1.7
|3.4
|4.9
|5.5
|Depreciation and amortization(2)
|7.0
|5.7
|15.7
|18.6
|Equity method income
|(0.9
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(1.7
|)
|(0.9
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|1.9
|1.6
|3.9
|3.0
|Losses on asset impairment and disposals
|1.7
|0.2
|1.8
|0.4
|Farming costs for nonproductive orchards
|0.3
|0.3
|0.8
|0.8
|Recognition of deferred ERP costs
|0.5
|0.6
|1.1
|1.1
|Severance
|-
|-
|-
|1.3
|Legal settlement
|-
|-
|-
|0.2
|Transaction costs
|0.1
|-
|0.2
|-
|Canada site closures(3)
|0.2
|-
|0.7
|-
|Tariffs(4)
|1.1
|-
|1.1
|-
|Other expense (income), net
|0.6
|(1.0
|)
|(0.9
|)
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA before adjustment for noncontrolling interest
|19.7
|20.7
|41.5
|45.7
|Noncontrolling interest(5)
|(0.6
|)
|(0.5
|)
|(4.7
|)
|(6.3
|)
|Total adjusted EBITDA
|$
|19.1
|$
|20.2
|$
|36.8
|$
|39.4
|(1)
|Includes interest expense from finance leases, the most significant of which is for land at our Blueberries segment of $0.5 million for both the three months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024 and $1.0 million for both the six months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024.
|(2)
|Includes depreciation and amortization of purchase accounting assets of $0.5 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively, and $0.8 million and $3.3 million six months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. Includes $0.2 million of amortization of the Blueberries finance lease for both the three months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024 and $0.4 million for both the six months ended April 30, 2025 and 2024. The six months ended April 30, 2025 also include $0.9 million of accelerated depreciation expense from fixed assets related to the closure of our Canada facilities during the respective quarter. The six months ended April 30, 2024 also include $4.1 million of accelerated depreciation expense, $2.0 million of which was from purchase accounting assets, for certain blueberry plants determined to have no remaining useful life.
|(3)
|Represents accelerated amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets, early lease termination costs and severance costs incurred due to the closure of our Canada facilities recognized in cost of sales.
|(4)
|Represents tariff charges levied on USMCA-compliant goods imported from Mexico for the three-day period from March 4th to March 6th, 2025. The extremely short-term nature of the charges prevented the Company from effectively passing the charges in both pricing to customers and prices paid for goods from suppliers. USMCA-compliant goods have subsequently been exempted from tariff charges on U.S. imports and additional adjustments are not expected in the future.
|(5)
|Represents net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest plus the impact of non-GAAP adjustments, allocable to the noncontrolling owner based on their percentage of ownership interest.
MISSION PRODUCE, INC.
Other Information (Unaudited)
Segment Sales
| Marketing &
Distribution
| International
Farming
|Blueberries
|Total
| Marketing &
Distribution
| International
Farming
|Blueberries
|Total
| Three Months Ended
April 30,
|(In millions)
| 2025
| 2024
|Third party sales
|$
|362.5
|$
|2.1
|$
|15.7
|$
|380.3
|$
|287.1
|$
|0.5
|$
|10.0
|$
|297.6
|Affiliated sales
|-
|6.0
|-
|6.0
|-
|0.9
|-
|0.9
|Total segment sales
|362.5
|8.1
|15.7
|386.3
|287.1
|1.4
|10.0
|298.5
|Intercompany eliminations
|-
|(6.0
|)
|-
|(6.0
|)
|-
|(0.9
|)
|-
|(0.9
|)
|Total net sales
|$
|362.5
|$
|2.1
|$
|15.7
|$
|380.3
|$
|287.1
|$
|0.5
|$
|10.0
|$
|297.6
| Six Months Ended
April 30,
| 2025
| 2024
|Third party sales
|$
|658.3
|$
|4.1
|$
|52.1
|$
|714.5
|$
|511.7
|$
|2.1
|$
|42.5
|$
|556.3
|Affiliated sales
|-
|13.2
|-
|13.2
|-
|5.1
|-
|5.1
|Total segment sales
|658.3
|17.3
|52.1
|727.7
|511.7
|7.2
|42.5
|561.4
|Intercompany eliminations
|-
|(13.2
|)
|-
|(13.2
|)
|-
|(5.1
|)
|-
|(5.1
|)
|Total net sales
|$
|658.3
|$
|4.1
|$
|52.1
|$
|714.5
|$
|511.7
|$
|2.1
|$
|42.5
|$
|556.3
Avocado Sales
| Three Months Ended
April 30,
| Six Months Ended
April 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Pounds of avocados sold(millions)
|166.4
|168.6
|326.3
|320.1
|Average sales price per pound
|$
|2.00
|$
|1.59
|$
|1.87
|$
|1.50
Sales by Type
| Three Months Ended
April 30,
| Six Months Ended
April 30,
|(In millions)
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Avocado
|$
|332.6
|$
|267.5
|$
|611.8
|$
|479.8
|Other
|47.7
|30.1
|102.7
|76.5
|Total net sales
|$
|380.3
|$
|297.6
|$
|714.5
|$
|556.3
