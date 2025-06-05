ERAG Energie & Rohstoff AG PCC Announces Convertible Loan Agreement 2024 With Belmont Resources Inc. And Early Warning Report
Immediately prior to the entering into of the Convertible Loan Agreement, the Acquiror owned and controlled 14,000,000 Common Shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 15.11% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer.
As a result of HMS entering into the Convertible Loan Agreement, on a partially diluted basis (i.e., assuming full conversion of the Loan immediately after entering into the Convertible Loan Agreement), the Acquiror and HMS together held a total of 23,200,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 22.8% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares.
Subsequently HMS exercised its conversion right and on March 6, 2024 HMS was issued 9,200,000 Common Shares of the Issuer. As a result of the conversion of the Loan and immediately following conversion, the Acquiror and HMS together held a total of 23,200,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 22.8% of the Issuer's issued and outstanding Common Shares.
The Convertible Loan Agreement was entered into for business and investment purposes. The Acquiror and HMS may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease their beneficial ownership of or control or direction over the Issuer's securities, whether in the open market, by privately negotiated agreements or otherwise, subject to a number of factors, including general market conditions and other available investment and business opportunities.
The Acquiror has filed an Early Warning Report pursuant to National Instrument 62-103F1 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues describing the above transaction with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. To obtain a copy of the early warning report filed by the Acquiror, please contact the Acquiror c/o Gritt Bürger at +41 79 214 1614 or refer to the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .
ERAG Energie & Rohstoff AG PCC
Gritt Bürger, Director
