California Closets Raleigh Officially Opens New State-Of-The-Art Flagship Showroom

- Joe Marengi, Co-OwnerRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- California Closets North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, the premier provider of custom home storage solutions in the region, is proud to announce the official opening of its stunning new flagship showroom in Raleigh, North Carolina. Located at 8421 Glenwood Avenue, Suite 120, this modern, 5,000-square-foot space represents a major milestone for the franchise as it expands its reach and deepens its commitment to craftsmanship, innovation, and customer experience.To celebrate the grand opening, California Closets hosted an exclusive event on May 15, 2025 for trade partners, vendors, staff, family, and friends. The celebration featured catering, live music, immersive product experiences, and showcased the showroom's virtual reality station, where guests could experience a 3D walkthrough of a custom closet design. Attendees received“passport” cards to be stamped at each zone, culminating in a prize drawing for those who explored the entire showroom and received all stamps.“This new showroom celebrates everything we believe in - quality craftsmanship, meaningful collaboration, and great design,” said Graziella Marengi, co-owner.“Walking around this showroom will be an experience for clients, where they can discover what's possible with us and start the journey of transforming their homes.”The new showroom offers two fully equipped design centers, allowing more clients to collaborate with expert designers at the same time. Guests can explore an inspiring collection of custom organizational solutions for the whole home.As part of the showroom's immersive layout, guests can explore designated areas that showcase custom solutions for every area of the home. From stylish mudrooms and sleek laundry rooms to functional kitchens, entertainment centers, home offices, and more - each station highlights the versatility and design innovation that California Closets brings to each project.“We've always been about more than just closets, and now we have the space to truly show what that means,” remarked franchise co-owner Joe Marengi.“It's a huge leap forward for our team and the communities we serve.”Designers from across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia traveled to Raleigh to take part in the celebration and experience the new flagship showroom firsthand. The expanded space will also allow for more in-person events and design consultations, further enriching the customer journey and allowing the team to serve more types of clients with ease and creativity.California Closets is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer experiences and transformative storage solutions. With this expansion, the Raleigh location reinforces the brand's mission of helping people reimagine their homes and live more beautifully organized lives.For more information about California Closets and partnership opportunities, visit .North Carolina:The Raleigh Design Center is conveniently located at 8421 Glenwood Ave. Suite 120, Raleigh, NC 27612The Greensboro Design Center is conveniently located at 3316 W. Friendly Ave. #103, Greensboro, NC 27410The Wilmington Design Center is conveniently located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd. Wilmington, NC 28405South Carolina:The Myrtle Beach market is currently being served by the Wilmington Design Center, located at 1113-B Military Cutoff Rd. Wilmington, NC 28405Virginia:The Richmond Design Center is conveniently located at 2014 Old Brick Rd. Glen Allen, VA 23060The Virginia Beach Design Center is conveniently located at 1610 Hilltop West Shopping Center, Virginia Beach, VA 23451To book a complimentary design consultation, visitAbout California ClosetsAs leaders in premium and luxury space management, California Closets helps people get more out of their homes while allowing people to show their individuality, add value to their homes, and make their lives easier.Franchise co-owners Joe and Graziella Marengi offer California Closets custom storage solutions throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. They understand the fast pace of people's lives today and love the way custom storage can transform the most chaotic home into an organized sanctuary. With Design Centers in Raleigh, Greensboro, Wilmington, Virginia Beach, and Richmond, they and their expert teams strive to provide every customer with unrivaled personalized service tailored to their organizational needs.

