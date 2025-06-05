2025 Cops On Donut Shops For Special Olympics Georgia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Special Olympics Athlete OathATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA) is proud to present the 2025 Cops on Donut Shops event that will be held on Friday, June 6th at Dunkin Donuts locations across Georgia from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.! This amazing event is coordinated in conjunction with the SOGA Law Enforcement Torch Run, a program that connects law enforcement agencies throughout the state to raise awareness and funds for athletes with intellectual disabilities. Law enforcement officers local to the area will be in the store and in the drive-thru to engage with their community while supporting SOGA athletes. The event also falls on National Donut Day, so go out to your local Dunkin Donuts and be a part of the tastiest event of the year!All proceeds go to help provide Special Olympics Georgia athletes with free year-round sports training and competition.To donate to the event, visit .Thank you to the participating Dunkin Donuts locations for supporting Special Olympics Georgia's more than 20,000 athletes!“Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”- Special Olympics Athlete OathFor more information on the Cops on Donut Shops event or how to get involved in Special Olympics Georgia or the Law Enforcement Torch Run, please contact Conner King at ....About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 20,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. For more information, visit .

