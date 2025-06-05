2025 Cops On Donut Shops For Special Olympics Georgia
All proceeds go to help provide Special Olympics Georgia athletes with free year-round sports training and competition.
To donate to the event, visit .
Thank you to the participating Dunkin Donuts locations for supporting Special Olympics Georgia's more than 20,000 athletes!
“Let me win, but if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt.”
- Special Olympics Athlete Oath
For more information on the Cops on Donut Shops event or how to get involved in Special Olympics Georgia or the Law Enforcement Torch Run, please contact Conner King at ....
About Special Olympics Georgia (SOGA)
SOGA provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for 20,000 children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy, and participate in the sharing of gifts, skills, and friendships with their families, other Special Olympics athletes, and the community. For more information, visit .
Conner King
Special Olympics Georgia
...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
