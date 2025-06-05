Screenbeam Joins The Higher Education Technology Managers Alliance (HETMA) As A Diamond Sponsor

ScreenBeam Inc

ScreenBeam joins HETMA as a Diamond Sponsor to help shape the future of AV in higher education.

- Michael Ehlenberger, Vice President & General Manager at ScreenBeam

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ScreenBeam Inc., a leader in wireless display, education, and collaboration solutions, is proud to announce its new role as a Diamond Sponsor of HETMA. This partnership underscores ScreenBeam's commitment to advancing technology in higher education and aligns seamlessly with HETMA's mission to enhance AV technology across college campuses.

ScreenBeam's Mission in Higher Education

ScreenBeam is dedicated to empowering educators and students through easy-to-use innovative technology solutions that foster interactive and collaborative learning environments. Our mission is to provide superior wireless display, collaboration, instructional, and administrative tools that enhance the educational experience, while helping institutions reduce costs with budget-friendly solutions.

Alignment with HETMA's Goals

HETMA is a 501(C)3 advocacy organization focused on growing the influence and elevating the profile of the higher education audiovisual vertical. They accomplish their mission by connecting the community, educating members, amplifying their collective voice, and impacting the broader AV industry. As an inclusive, supportive, and accessible organization, HETMA does not just represent a cause, they represent a community. "We are by us and for us."

"We're thrilled to welcome ScreenBeam as a Diamond Sponsor with HETMA. Their commitment to innovation and support for the higher education AV community is clear and aligns perfectly with our mission. We look forward to a strong and lasting partnership that brings meaningful engagement and continued growth for both our organizations," said Troy Powers, Vice Chair of HETMA.

Importance and Usefulness of ScreenBeam Solutions

ScreenBeam solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of higher education classrooms. Our wireless display technology allows instructors to easily share content from their devices to classroom displays, facilitating interactive lessons and collaborative activities. This technology not only enhances teaching methods but also improves student engagement and participation.

Shared Vision with HETMA

ScreenBeam and HETMA both recognize the importance of AV technology in transforming educational environments. We believe that our collaboration will drive innovation and support the integration of advanced AV solutions across college campuses. Together, we are committed to enhancing the quality of education through technology.

Building Deeper Connections

Through our partnership with HETMA, ScreenBeam is deepening its collaboration with AV teams in higher education, ensuring their expertise plays a central role in shaping our product development. By working closely with higher education AV professionals, we aim to address real-world challenges faced by educators, students, and administrators well into the future.

“This partnership marks an important step in strengthening our connection to the higher education community. As a Diamond Sponsor, ScreenBeam is proud to support HETMA's initiatives and the AV professionals who drive exceptional learning experiences across campuses. We look forward to advancing the role of AV technology in education together,” said Michael Ehlenberger, Vice President & General Manager at ScreenBeam.

ScreenBeam will be exhibiting at Infocomm 2025 in booth 3281 Hall A, June 11-13. HETMA members are invited to visit and preview a special, unreleased technology demo. ScreenBeam will also deliver opening remarks at the HETMA Education Summit on June 10.

About HETMA

HETMA is an advocacy organization focused on the higher education AV industry. The goal of HETMA is to raise awareness of technology issues unique to the higher education community by communicating with manufacturers, vendors, and higher education administrators on the needs and challenges that technology managers face.

HETMA is also dedicated to providing educational and networking opportunities to our members so that we can empower and grow our influence as an industry. Our belief is that all resources provided through HETMA should always be FREE to the higher ed community. We are by us and for us.

