Trade Hounds Partners With Momnt To Offer Consumer Financing

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- America's largest social marketplace for the skilled trades, just launched a strategic partnership with Momnt, a leading fintech company offering exclusive financing solutions to Trade Hounds users. The collaboration enables tradespeople and contractors to offer flexible and affordable financing to customers at the point of need-empowering more projects to move forward amid rising costs and ongoing labor shortages.

In a May 2025 poll of 446 Trade Hounds users, 65% of respondents said homeowners“often” or“always” turn down jobs because they're too expensive. Only 1% said it never happens. These results point to a widespread affordability gap and a missed opportunity for contractors when financing isn't part of the conversation.

“Financing has become one of the biggest friction points in getting projects approved,” said David Bauders , CEO of Trade Hounds.“Partnering with Momnt allows us to eliminate that barrier. Our mission is to support tradespeople with the tools they need to succeed. Making real-time financing available is a huge step forward for contractors, customers, and the entire industry.”

With summer starting June 20 and hurricane season now underway, this new financing osption is critically timed. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) expects an above-normal hurricane season, forecasting 4 to 7 major hurricanes. The Weather Channel predicts 2025 will be one of the hottest years on record, making reliable AC and home infrastructure improvement particularly important. This financing will be especially helpful for homeowners needing urgent repairs or upgrades before and after severe weather, wildfires and intense heat.

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce that through this partnership with Trade Hounds, Momnt is unleashing its simple, fast, and affordable financing program directly into America's largest social marketplace of skilled tradespeople,” said Adam Goodman, VP of Partnerships at Momnt. "By seamlessly combining Momnt's powerful financing options with Trade Hounds' incredibly trusted networking platform, we've revolutionized how tradespeople can attract new customers, skyrocket sales, and deliver an even more phenomenal customer experience!"

Momnt's mobile-first platform offers real-time loan approvals up to $75,000 with no money down, no early payment penalties, and terms designed to meet the needs of both contractors and their customers. The financing experience is fully digital, allowing contractors to send customers a loan application via text or email. Customers can apply from any device and receive personalized financing offers instantly-with no impact to their credit score during the prequalification process.

Once approved, funding is secured through a closed-loop system, ensuring the money is spent exclusively with the contractor who initiated the project.

Key benefits of the program include:

.Soft credit pulls for risk-free prequalification

.Staged funding to match contractor draw schedules

.Same-day/next-day ACH payments for faster cash flow

.40+ loan products tailored for projects large and small

This partnership is just one of several initiatives Trade Hounds plans to launch to better serve tradespeople, contractors, and homeowners. Coming soon, Trade Hounds will offer a robust suite of business tools-integrating financing directly into the app alongside features like material purchasing, quote generation, and direct project payment from homeowners. Built in part through the acquisition and integration of WRANGLD , Trade Hounds will deliver an end-to-end platform to help contractors manage their business and drive growth from the field to the back office.

To enroll in Trade Hounds Financing visit .

Kacie Crown

Trade Hounds

+1 239-450-3060

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.