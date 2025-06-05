Marjan Kiepura Presents Chopin Mazurka Workshop To International Audiences

Marjan Kiepura, Pianist

Pianist and presenter Marjan Kiepura presents an engaging video workshop exploring the captivating world of Frédéric Chopin's mazurkas.

- Marjan KiepuraLITTLETON, NH, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pianist and presenter, Marjan Kiepura covers the three types of mazurkas – Kujawiak, Mazur and Oberek – in a newly released video workshop on Frederic Chopin's mazurkas . Chopin was at his most prolific in this genre having composed some 58 of these wonderous concert pieces. In this informative presentation, Kiepura covers the special rhythms and accents vital to mazurka performances. Performance options are covered, making this workshop an invaluable resource for both musicians and Chopin enthusiasts.Originally created for a Graduate Piano Literature class at the Manhattan School of Music, this video offers a summarized version of that presentation. Chopin's mazurkas have been a life-long interest of Marjan Kiepura with numerous performances, as well as being a recording artist and author about the mazurkas. A recent article titled: "Thoroughly Polish: Chopin's Mazurkas ", was written for and published in London's "The Pianist Magazine".Since the launch of his Chopin album entitled“Images of a Homeland”, pianist Marjan Kiepura has gained a significant online following. His development as an artist, and his own Polish ancestry, has led him to focus on Chopin's music. Kiepura has performed works by Chopin in the US, UK and Europe, focusing on the mazurkas, which he has extensively researched and continues to share with a global audience. For more about Marjan Kiepura, visit patriamusic

