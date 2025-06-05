Copperloy Enhances Material Handling With Advanced Yard Ramps And Portable Loading Docks

Forklift on portable yard ramps

In the world of logistics, where speed and safety drive performance, Copperloy continues to lead with rugged, reliable loading dock equipment.

TWINSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Copperloy, a U.S. manufacturer of loading dock equipment, has introduced updates to its yard ramps and portable loading docks , aimed at supporting evolving material handling needs across industrial operations. These products are engineered to address safety, mobility, and accessibility in settings where permanent infrastructure may be limited or high-volume performance is required.

With more than 70 years of domestic manufacturing experience, Copperloy continues to develop equipment that integrates efficiently into a range of operational environments. The company's focus remains on helping businesses manage logistical demands safely and effectively.

Yard Ramp Design Focused on Performance and Usability

Copperloy's yard ramps are built to serve as transitional equipment for ground-level loading, designed to accommodate heavy-duty loads and maintain reliable access for forklifts. Recent updates include refinements to stability and adjustment components, as well as improvements to user interface elements.

Key features include:

8-foot level-off for easy forklift access to trailers and loading bays

Single-acting hydraulic pump for faster, easier height adjustments

Positioning sleeve with 180° rotation for quick ramp placement

All-steel construction with serrated grating for superior traction

Capacities up to 30,000 lbs. to handle heavy-duty loads with confidence



Portable Loading Docks for Adaptable Site Access

Copperloy's portable loading docks offer temporary or supplemental access points in facilities without fixed dock infrastructure. These platforms are manufactured for quick deployment and are designed to support forklift operations and truck loading in remote or overflow areas.

Constructed for both strength and mobility, the units feature weather-resistant surfaces and the ability to connect multiple platforms as needed. This flexibility supports applications such as seasonal warehousing, construction sites, and expanded staging areas.

Engineered for Safety. Built to Last. Made in the USA.

All Copperloy ramps and docks are produced at the company's Twinsburg, Ohio facility. Key safety features-such as 6-inch safety curbs, non-slip grating, and reinforced welds-are standard in every unit. These measures align with industry safety expectations and contribute to dependable daily use in demanding environments.

About Copperloy

Copperloy by JH Industries is a U.S. manufacturer of high-performance loading dock equipment, specializing in yard ramps and portable loading docks. With over 70 years of experience, Copperloy serves industries nationwide with products built for safety, speed, and long-term durability. All equipment is engineered and manufactured in Twinsburg, Ohio, with a focus on innovation, reliability, and customer-driven design.

