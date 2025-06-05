C'est Si Bon Catering & Events Expands Nationwide, Offering Cultural Culinary Experiences Led By NYC Chef Kamal Hoyte

The luxury private chef and event catering company introduces expanded services in response to national demand for personalized, heritage-driven dining.

- Chef Kamal Hoyte

NY, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- C'est Si Bon Catering & Events , a luxury private chef and catering company based in New York City, today announced its expansion of services to clients across the United States. Founded in 2022 by Executive Chef Kamal Hoyte and Dr. Tomeka Robinson, the company specializes in culturally rich, narrative-driven culinary experiences for private and corporate clients.

The expansion follows growing demand for chef-led, in-home and event-based dining services that reflect heritage, customization, and fine dining precision. Known for its ability to fuse Caribbean flavors with global techniques, C'est Si Bon brings an elevated, personal approach to hospitality in diverse settings, including weddings, retreats, and milestone celebrations.

A Newsworthy Shift Toward Personalized Dining

The company's announcement reflects a broader shift in the culinary industry, where private and small-group dining experiences are rising in popularity. With more clients seeking intimate, personalized alternatives to restaurant settings, the demand for bespoke catering and on-site chef services has grown significantly.

“More people want experiences that reflect who they are, not just great food, but meals with meaning,” said Executive Chef Kamal Hoyte.“We're honored to bring that level of storytelling and care into our clients' homes and events across the country.”

C'est Si Bon has developed the infrastructure to serve clients in major metropolitan areas and destination markets, allowing its team to travel for in-person execution and manage complex culinary logistics for gatherings of all sizes.

Company Background and Culinary Vision

C'est Si Bon Catering & Events was born from a shared vision between Hoyte and Robinson to create a company that bridges high-end cuisine and cultural identity. Their goal was to make fine dining more inclusive, more intentional, and more meaningful. Since its founding, the company has positioned itself as a unique alternative to traditional caterers by designing menus around clients' backgrounds, values, and stories.

Chef Kamal Hoyte brings years of experience working in New York's fine dining scene, having trained at the Culinary Institute of America and held roles in some of Manhattan's most prestigious restaurants. His background includes work at Mastro's Steakhouse, Restaurant Daniel (a Michelin-starred establishment), and Oceana, where he developed a foundation in global flavors, seafood preparation, and plated elegance.

His cooking style reflects the influences of his Caribbean upbringing in St. Vincent, formal French training, and global culinary exposure. This hybrid approach has become the hallmark of C'est Si Bon's culinary offerings.

Service Categories and Offerings

C'est Si Bon Catering & Events offers a wide range of services designed to meet the needs of both private individuals and businesses. All services include a preliminary consultation to design a menu and event flow tailored to client preferences, themes, and dietary needs.

-Private Chef Dinners: Multi-course plated meals executed in-home or on location. The chef personally prepares and presents each course, offering commentary and interaction throughout the experience.

-Event Catering: Full-service food production and service for weddings, galas, conferences, corporate offsites, and family celebrations. Staffing, rentals, and collaboration with vendors included.

-Seasonal Tasting Menus: Curated menus exploring seasonal ingredients, regional styles, or client themes. Can include wine or non-alcoholic pairings by request.

-Menu Consultation and Development: Culinary planning for clients or venues in need of specialized dishes, cultural alignment, or dietary-focused offerings.

-Nationwide Services: On-location dining services and event support are available in cities across the U.S., with travel logistics managed by C'est Si Bon.

Each experience is developed from scratch and is designed to feel personalized, elegant, and unique.

Event Support and Vendor Collaboration

In addition to culinary preparation, C'est Si Bon also provides full event support. The team regularly partners with sommeliers, florists, décor specialists, entertainment planners, and rental vendors to deliver a seamless hospitality experience.

Whether an event calls for table design, mobile kitchen builds, or brand-aligned menu styling, the company brings a high level of coordination and professionalism. The service model is adaptable and scalable, accommodating guest lists from small dinners to events with over 200 attendees.

A Focus on Culture and Storytelling

A distinguishing element of C'est Si Bon's service is the integration of culture into the dining experience. Chef Hoyte approaches food as a form of storytelling, whether honoring a client's Caribbean roots, representing a multicultural union, or celebrating regional traditions.

Ingredients such as scotch bonnet, cassava, callaloo, plantains, and tropical citrus frequently appear in refined formats. These may be transformed into emulsions, crisps, purées, or reductions, artfully plated alongside locally sourced proteins and seasonal produce. A tasting menu may feature Caribbean-marinated duck breast followed by a French-inflected fish course and conclude with a dessert drawing from Asian-Caribbean fusion.

This emphasis on cultural nuance and innovation makes the company a compelling choice for clients seeking something both luxurious and meaningful.

Digital Engagement and Public Presence

C'est Si Bon maintains an active presence online. On Instagram, @chefkamalhoyte offers a behind-the-scenes look at day-to-day culinary work, while @cestsiboncateringevents showcases completed event designs and plated presentations.

The company's website features booking information, service packages, sample menus, and galleries. Digital outreach also includes seasonal updates, highlights from recent events, and thought pieces on ingredient sourcing and culinary culture.

Market Outlook and Strategic Expansion

As the private chef sector continues to grow, C'est Si Bon is expanding its operational model to meet nationwide demand while preserving its hands-on, high-touch approach.

In the year ahead, the company plans to:

-Launch regional pop-up dinners in Miami, Atlanta, and Los Angeles

-Partner with boutique hotels and retreat centers for culinary collaborations

-Develop a branded spice and sauce line based on Kamal's recipes

-Offer virtual and in-person cooking classes for team-building and private learning

-Expand mentorship opportunities for aspiring chefs from underrepresented communities

These initiatives are part of a long-term goal to grow both the business and its cultural impact.

About C'est Si Bon Catering & Events

C'est Si Bon Catering & Events is a New York-based private chef and catering company offering luxury dining services nationwide. Founded in 2022 by Executive Chef Kamal Hoyte and Dr. Tomeka Robinson, the company delivers personalized, heritage-driven culinary experiences rooted in Caribbean tradition and refined through global culinary techniques. Services include in-home dining, full-service catering, and customized tasting menus.

