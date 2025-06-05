Apollo Spacecraft Engineer Turned Woodworker Don Binns Celebrates 90Th Birthday At Superior Farmers' Market

Stop by 'Spacecraft to Woodcraft' on June 18th and Wish Don a Happy Birthday.

- John Bowen BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Why is Don's booth called 'Spacecraft to Woodcraft'? Don was instrumental in designing and producing the Apollo Saturn V rocket that sent our astronauts to the moon and brought them back safely. Don also served our country as a Marine on active duty.Today, Don enjoys creating beautiful, one-of-a-kind kitchen utensils by combining exotic hardwoods with premium quality stainless steel. They're perfect for special gifts, yet durable for everyday usage.Do you have a Savik knife or a steak flipper? You'll find these and over 50 other items including cutting boards and charcuterie boards of various sizes and woods, cheese boards with built-in slicers, pizza cutters, ice cream scoops, BBQ tool sets, 4-piece cheese sets, pie servers, long-handle shoe horns, bottle openers, meat tenderizing sets, measuring cup sets, expandable marshmallow and hotdog roasting sticks, corn-on-the-cob handle sets, and beautiful clocks as well as a few new items for this season.Look for Don in Superior's Farmers' Markets on Wednesdays and in Louisville's Farmers' Markets on Saturdays throughout the summer.303 810-7668

Don Binns



+1 303-810-7668

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.