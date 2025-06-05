Norman Grant Recognized As Chairman's Level Advisor By Commonwealth Financial Network®
Each year, Commonwealth honors its top-producing advisors by inviting them to an exclusive Chairman's Level gathering. This event brings together fellow advisors, industry thought leaders, and Commonwealth's senior staff for a collaborative experience designed to strengthen advisory practices and drive continued excellence in client service.
Norman's achievement reflects his consistent dedication to helping clients navigate financial decisions with clarity and confidence. Chairman's Level status is not only a measure of success but also motivates Norman to continue earning the trust placed in him by the individuals, families, and business owners he serves.
About Grant Capital
Grant Capital is a boutique wealth management firm based in Overland Park, Kansas. With a focus on long-term relationships and tailored financial strategies, the firm helps individuals, families, and businesses plan for their financial futures. Through comprehensive planning and investment guidance, Grant Capital aims to simplify complexity and provide confidence in the path forward. Learn more at
Grant Capital is located at 7101 College Boulevard, Suite 880, Overland Park, KS and can be reached at 913.361.8281. Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network®, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser.
