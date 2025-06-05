Casa Youth Shelter's Bootstrap Ball Achieves Record Success

Casa Youth Shelter

City of Los Alamitos Director of Recreation and Community Services Emeline Noda, Lupita Gutierrez, CYS Executive Director , City of Los Alamitos Mayor Shelley Hasselbrink, and City of Los Alamitos Mayor Pro Tem Tanya Doby

The 47th annual gala honored Casa Youth Shelter Board President Gary Howard while raising over $289,000 for vital resources and program expansions

LOS ALAMITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Celebrating the resilience of the Casa Youth Shelter kids who pull themselves up by their bootstraps, the Bootstrap Ball on May 10th at Old Ranch Country Club was a bold success. The cowboy chic soiree featured live entertainment, an elevated live and silent auction, a three-course meal inspired by southern home cooking and heartfelt moments including an impassioned acceptance speech by Legacy Honoree Gary Howard and a candlelit vigil led by youth who have been supported by Casa Youth Shelter.For more than two decades, Gary Howard has been a force of generosity and leadership at Casa Youth Shelter. Gary has always believed that young people in crisis deserve more than just the bare minimum-they deserve the very best. As a trusted forensic accountant, a respected leader, and a man who always does what's right, Gary has given not only his resources but his heart to making sure every young person at Casa Youth Shelter has the opportunity to succeed. Under his leadership as Board President, Casa Youth Shelter secured a $4 million grant to expand their services, ensuring they can support youth beyond their time at the shelter.Through generous contributions encompassing time, talent and treasure, from donors and volunteers, Casa Youth Shelter has been able to serve youth in need for over 47 years. A destination for youth who have faced immense challenges including cycles of abuse, homelessness, and the heavy burden of trauma, Casa Youth Shelter provides a safe haven for youth where they can access tools, support, and guidance that help them pull themselves up, step by step, into the futures they deserve. The generosity of donors is vital to fueling their journey so that Casa Youth Shelter can give youth in crisis more than a fighting chance, but rather a future where they are equipped and inspired. Interested donors who would like to make a contribution can do so through one of the many ways offered HERE .“The future is bright for Casa Youth Shelter. While unfortunately there is increasing demand for our services, fortunately we have been proactive with expansion plans that will allow us to serve youth in crisis in a larger way than ever before. We look forward to being able to share our strategic growth plan with the community as we evolve with intention in order to continue the legacy of Founder Myldred E. Jones.”-Lupita Gutierrez, Executive Director, Casa Youth ShelterAbout Casa Youth Shelter:Founded in 1978 by Myldred E. Jones, Casa Youth Shelter serves and nurtures youth in crisis with shelter, counseling, and support services. The nonprofit focuses on empowering youth to move through their crisis with increased confidence, stability, and tools for continued growth. The organization's vision is to create a community where all adolescents in crisis have a safe place to stay, in an environment that promotes personal growth and healthy relationships. Thanks to Myldred's vision, today Casa Youth Shelter thrives as a safe haven for a growing population of at-risk teens. Since opening April 7th, 1978, Casa Youth Shelter has never been closed, and continues to offer all services free of charge to any youth and family in need. Her inspiration lives on in the shelter's countless volunteers, donors, and friends. Casa Youth Shelter is located at 10911 Reagan St, Los Alamitos, CA 90720.

