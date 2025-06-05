Advanced Biological Research Group To Study Effects Of Mrna On Women's Reproduction
The ABRG team includes founding members Kimberly Biss, MD, Kirstin Cosgrove BM, CCRA, Ryan Cole, MD, Dan McDyer, MD, noted specialist in maternal-fetal medicine, James A. Thorp, MD. and Dr. Steven J. Hatfill Emeritus, who now serves as Senior Adviser to the Secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS).
Dr. Thorp recently testified in front of the Senate Permanent Sub-Committee on Investigations (Senator Ron Johnson, WI [Chairman]; Senator Richard Blumenthal, CT [Ranking Member]) on the issue of mRNA vaccine adverse effects in the most vulnerable patients: pregnant woman, the unborn and newborn children. Members Dr. Biss and Dr. Cole had testified previously on several topics, including adverse effects in reproduction and the mRNA platform.
