Del Valle is a neighborhood often described as an open-air museum-a place where Mexico's rich cultural legacy lives on through indigenous sculptures, towering murals and landmarks of the nation's pre-Hispanic past. It's a cityscape that stands as a living tribute to history and the enduring spirit of its people.

At the heart of the vibrant district stands the Church of Scientology Del Valle, seamlessly woven into the neighborhood's architectural fabric. This episode explores local cuisine, a visit to the famed home of artist Frida Kahlo and conversations with community members who share how the Church inspires creativity while preserving cultural traditions. As one staff member says, "I feel so proud because I know I'm helping Mexico and helping Del Valle become a better place, where we can live without worries and truly prosper."

