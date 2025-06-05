Destination Scientology, Del Valle Celebrates The Cultural Heritage Of Mexico
ABOUT DESTINATION: SCIENTOLOGY, DEL VALLE
Del Valle is a neighborhood often described as an open-air museum-a place where Mexico's rich cultural legacy lives on through indigenous sculptures, towering murals and landmarks of the nation's pre-Hispanic past. It's a cityscape that stands as a living tribute to history and the enduring spirit of its people.
At the heart of the vibrant district stands the Church of Scientology Del Valle, seamlessly woven into the neighborhood's architectural fabric. This episode explores local cuisine, a visit to the famed home of artist Frida Kahlo and conversations with community members who share how the Church inspires creativity while preserving cultural traditions. As one staff member says, "I feel so proud because I know I'm helping Mexico and helping Del Valle become a better place, where we can live without worries and truly prosper."
Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018, launched by David Miscavige, ecclesiastical leader of the Scientology religion. Since then, Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization and presenting its Social Betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by Independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.
Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM and AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at scientology, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.
SOURCE Church of Scientology International
