Pivot Bio Expands Growth Office To Accelerate Strategic Partnerships, Digital Enablement And Global Market Expansion

The Growth Office now integrates corporate strategy, M&A, business development, growth operations, digital platforms and IT. This unified structure positions Pivot Bio to execute with greater precision across new markets, leveraging its leadership position to bring partners together, deploy digital tools to enable the channel in a new way and seek new acquisitions.

The Growth Office is led by Chief Growth Officer Ryan Degnan. He'll be joined by John Henkhaus, a veteran in agriculture systems and microbial technologies, who has brought deep expertise to Pivot Bio over the last nearly seven years. In addition to his experience growing and scaling Pivot Bio, Henkhaus led business development for biologicals and seed applied solutions for approximately six years at Bayer Crop Science and spent 11 years as vice president, genome mapping for commercial and R&D at OpGen. His leadership in the Growth Office will further strengthen Pivot Bio's ability to build a network of technology partners and deploy revolutionary crop-nutrition products at scale.

"As we continue to scale, this evolution sharpens our ability to operate as a platform - connecting breakthrough innovation with the strategic partnerships, infrastructure and channels required to drive transformative impact," said Chris Abbott, CEO of Pivot Bio. "By merging strategy, partnerships and growth operations under one integrated function, Ryan, John and their team are building the foundation for powerful network effects that will accelerate adoption, expand our partner ecosystem and unlock long-term value across global agriculture." The team is advancing strategic partnerships across North and South America, including market-shaping initiatives in the United States and Brazil, where Pivot Bio is scaling its industry-leading microbial nitrogen solutions and unlocking new commercial opportunities.

Founded in 2011, Pivot Bio has grown well beyond the startup company it once was, making this latest initiative one that will fuel its ongoing development and success.

"Our focus is on building an integrated platform that delivers science-backed, capital-efficient growth," said Degnan. "The Growth Office is a launchpad for strategic initiatives and partnerships that combine breakthrough technology, global market reach, strong commercial execution and a digitally enabled platform approach."

The company's acreage has been growing year after year, as have its investors, supporters and accolades. In 2025 alone, the company was commended by TIME magazine and MIT, at the same time having its patented formula validated by a peer-reviewed university study.

"Pivot Bio's approach to innovation, grounded in real science and built for real-world applications, is what drew me to the company nearly seven years ago," said Henkhaus. "Over the past 18 months, Pivot Bio has been participating in exciting conversations with some of the largest and most successful companies in our industry. Very few companies in the history of ag have scaled from idea to broad commercial adoption as quickly as Pivot Bio has, and we are just getting started. There's a massive opportunity to transform how growers access and apply crop nutrition technologies, and a large number of partners want to be on this journey with us. I'm excited to help lead the next wave of biological and digital solutions that deliver both productivity and resilience for agriculture worldwide."

This expansion reflects Pivot Bio's continued momentum as it redefines how global agriculture feeds, clothes and fuels the world - more sustainably, more profitably and more reliably.

Pivot Bio, one of the world's leading innovative agtech companies, delivers to farmers patented crop nutrition technologies that harness the power of nature to reliably and productively grow the food the world needs in the face of increasing volatility.

Currently available in North America and soon in Brazil, the company's products are a breakthrough innovation and one of the agriculture industry's most promising climate solutions. Pivot Bio has been recognized three times by TIME magazine on its annual list of best inventions, by Fast Company on its World Changing Ideas and World's 50 Most Innovative Companies lists, by CNBC on its Disruptor 50 list of private companies, by Fortune on its Impact 20 list of startups driving social good, and by MIT Tech Review as one of 15 climate-tech companies to watch.

