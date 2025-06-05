Girl Scouts Louisiana East Partners With Cox Mobile, Second Harvest Food Bank For Cookies For A Cause

Customers can show their support for Girl Scouts Louisiana East and Second Harvest Food Bank by buying cookies to keep and donate through the online order form and picking up at the Cookies for a Cause event on June 21.

Cookies for a Cause will feature a last chance to get all your favorite Girl Scout Cookies in 2025!

Customers can pick up their cookies at Cox Communications on Veterans Memorial Blvd and have the chance to win fun prizes and support two great causes.

One Purchase, Twice the Impact for Girls and Families in Need

METAIRIE, LA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- After a Girl Scout cookie season plagued by severe weather, canceled booths, and even rare snow and ice, Girl Scouts Louisiana East (GSLE) is partnering with Cox Communications, presented by Cox Mobile and Second Harvest Food Bank to extend this year's sale. Each purchase helps connect local kids to life skills and key resources. Plus, guests can donate cookies to support neighbors in need of a boost.Cookies for a Cause, a drive-through cookie sale and donation event, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 21, at Cox's retail location located at 4852 Veterans Memorial Blvd. in Metairie. Not only is this a final chance to get your favorite Girl Scout Cookies until next year, it's an opportunity to buy a box (or case) and donate a box (or case) to Second Harvest Food Bank.“This isn't just about cookies, it's about meeting two urgent community needs with one action,” Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East, said.“Every box purchased helps provide critical food supplies to families in need while also supporting scholarships, camp, and life-changing leadership programs for local girls.”Due to unprecedented weather disruptions throughout the 2025 cookie season, GSLE is facing a surplus of cookie inventory that represents essential funds for the organization's programs, especially those that make Girl Scouting accessible to all girls regardless of financial circumstances.At the same time, Second Harvest Food Bank is navigating a steep drop in federally funded food support due to USDA cuts.The public can support Cookies for a Cause in the following ways:Purchase cookies online in advance and pick them up drive-through styleBuy on-site while supplies lastEnter to win a year's supply of Girl Scout Cookies-for just $5 per ticket, guests can enter a raffle to win 100 packages of cookies to keep or donate to Second Harvest Food BankFeel good knowing every purchase supports both Girl Scout programs (like camp and financial aid scholarships) and local hunger relief effortsIn addition to making a double impact, customers will receive swag bags courtesy of Cox Mobile and be entered for surprise giveaways throughout the day."Connectivity is at the heart of everything we do, and this cookie drive helps support our neighbors and community," said Cox Greater New Orleans Market Vice President Sunni LeBeouf. "Cox Mobile and Cox Communications care deeply about being present in our communities, whether through employee volunteerism and community engagement or utilizing our technology to support innovative programs. Girl Scouts Louisiana East is helping to shape future leaders, and Cox is committed to building a better future for the next generation. We are proud to partner with the Girl Scouts and Second Harvest on such a meaningful initiative."Event Details:Date: Saturday, June 21, 2025Time: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.Location: Cox Retail Store, 4852 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Metairie, La.Drive-through pickup with onsite purchases available while quantities lastSwag bags and giveaway entries with every purchaseWhether you're stocking up for summer or giving back to your neighbors, Cookies for a Cause is your chance to turn cookies into community care.Order Ahead:Visit to reserve cookies in advance.About Girl Scouts Louisiana EastGirl Scouts Louisiana East serves approximately 8,000 girls and volunteers across 23 parishes in southeast Louisiana. The organization builds girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place. Through programs focused on leadership, entrepreneurship, life skills, and the outdoors, Girl Scouts prepares girls to lead in their own communities and beyond. Learn more at .About Cox CommunicationsCox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we own network infrastructure that reaches more than 30 states. Our fiber-powered wireline and wireless connections are available to more than 12 million homes and businesses and support advanced cloud and managed IT services nationwide. We're the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox that is dedicated to empowering others to build a better future for the next generation.

Michelle Taylor

Girl Scouts Louisiana East

864-483-2352

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.