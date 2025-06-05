ARIZONA PASSES TEAMSTERS-BACKED RAIL SAFETY LEGISLATION

Broad Bipartisan Support Propels SB 1074 Forward

PHOENIX, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a months-long, collaborative, and intense lobbying effort, Teamsters Local 104 and the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division (BMWED) are celebrating the passage of SB 1074 into law. The legislation, which was passed by a bipartisan coalition, represents a critical step forward for protecting rail workers and passengers.

SB 1074 expands the types of vehicles that activate railroad safety signal devices to include on-track equipment, providing essential protection for workers performing track maintenance and repairs, as well as enhancing public safety at crossings across Arizona.

"The passage of SB 1074 demonstrates what we can accomplish when workers and elected leaders come together for the common good," said Dawn Schumann, Statewide Political Coordinator for Local 104. "This bill protects the very people who build, maintain, and operate our rail infrastructure. Legislators from both sides of the aisle put safety first with this legislation."

"BMWED members work in some of the most hazardous conditions in the transportation industry," said Jeff Joines, Director of Government Affairs for BMWED. "SB 1074 ensures additional protections are in place for our members and the communities they serve. This bill will save lives, and it's a victory for rail safety and commonsense governance."

Teamsters Local 104 represents workers throughout Arizona. For more information, go to teamsterslocal104 or follow us on Facebook at facebook/ibtlu104.

Contact:

Trish Muir, (520) 246-9592

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 104

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED