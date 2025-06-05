ARIZONA PASSES TEAMSTERS-BACKED RAIL SAFETY LEGISLATION
Broad Bipartisan Support Propels SB 1074 Forward
PHOENIX, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a months-long, collaborative, and intense lobbying effort, Teamsters Local 104 and the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division (BMWED) are celebrating the passage of SB 1074 into law. The legislation, which was passed by a bipartisan coalition, represents a critical step forward for protecting rail workers and passengers.
SB 1074 expands the types of vehicles that activate railroad safety signal devices to include on-track equipment, providing essential protection for workers performing track maintenance and repairs, as well as enhancing public safety at crossings across Arizona.
"The passage of SB 1074 demonstrates what we can accomplish when workers and elected leaders come together for the common good," said Dawn Schumann, Statewide Political Coordinator for Local 104. "This bill protects the very people who build, maintain, and operate our rail infrastructure. Legislators from both sides of the aisle put safety first with this legislation."
"BMWED members work in some of the most hazardous conditions in the transportation industry," said Jeff Joines, Director of Government Affairs for BMWED. "SB 1074 ensures additional protections are in place for our members and the communities they serve. This bill will save lives, and it's a victory for rail safety and commonsense governance."
Teamsters Local 104 represents workers throughout Arizona. For more information, go to teamsterslocal104 or follow us on Facebook at facebook/ibtlu104.
Contact:
Trish Muir, (520) 246-9592
[email protected]
SOURCE Teamsters Local 104WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment