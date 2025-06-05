Thompson Thrift Expands Residential Development Team As Part Of Strategic Multifamily Focus

INDIANAPOLIS, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thompson Thrift , a full-service nationally recognized real estate company and one of the nation's leading multifamily developers, announced today that it has expanded its residential team structure to include three distinct development regions to support the company's sharpened focus on multifamily. As part of this realignment, Bo Chapman will rejoin the company as senior vice president of development, leading efforts in the Central Region.

"As we look toward the future, we are reaffirming and deepening our commitment to multifamily-developing thoughtful, high-quality communities that create lasting value for our partners and residents," said Paul Thrift, CEO of Thompson Thrift. "This focused strategy is rooted in our strengths and shaped by the needs of the communities we serve."

Thompson Thrift has established itself as a leader in developing Class A, luxury multifamily communities across the United States. Their portfolio offers a diverse range of rental options that effectively address the varied wants and needs of today's renters.

Having three development regions is expected to expand Thompson Thrift's market coverage and support the company's goal of launching 15 multifamily developments in high-growth markets annually over the coming years.

"This expansion reflects the strength, growth and momentum of our residential team," said Josh Purvis, managing partner for Thompson Thrift Residential. "We've built a high-performing group that's ready to take on more, and adding a third region allows us to execute with greater focus and precision in the markets where we're seeing the strongest demand."

Chapman is rejoining the Thompson Thrift team after more than a decade in senior roles at a leading national real estate company where he oversaw development operations throughout the central U.S. He will be based in the company's Denver office and lead development efforts across the newly established Central Region, which includes both Colorado and Texas.

"I'm excited to rejoin Thompson Thrift and serve in this important role as the company sharpens its focus on growth," said Chapman. "Colorado has long been a strong market for Thompson Thrift, and I'm passionate about the opportunity to re-establish Thompson Thrift's presence in Texas-a region with outstanding potential. I look forward to reuniting with this talented team and building on the momentum already in place."

Thompson Thrift has been active in Colorado for 12 years and has developed over 5,600 units in the state, which currently includes 11 communities between Fort Collins and Colorado Springs. The company also has an established reputation in Texas dating back to 2011 with more than 3,200 units developed.

Jessica Tuttle will lead development in the West/Midwest Region, and Jesse Houghtalen will remain focused on the Southeast. Together with Chapman, they will drive Thompson Thrift's multifamily strategy across key growth markets.

Since adding a multifamily business unit in 2008, Thompson Thrift has raised more than $1.6 billion from equity partners to support the construction of more than 90 communities in suburban locations in 23 states. The company continues to expand its footprint by delivering high-quality communities that have earned industry recognition and strong resident satisfaction.

Since its founding nearly 40 years ago, Thompson Thrift has invested more than $6 billion into local communities and has become known as a trusted partner committed to developing high-quality, attractive multifamily communities and commercial projects across the country.

