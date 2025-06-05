Chambers USA 2025 Recognizes Eleven Wilson Elser Attorneys And Nine Practices
NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser announced today it was recognized in nine department categories, and 11 individual attorneys were ranked in seven categories in the Chambers USA Guide 2025.
This year the firm expanded its Chambers presence to include these firm rankings:
-
California – Insurance: Insurer
Colorado – Insurance
Illinois – Insurance: Dispute Resolution: Insurer
New York – Insurance: Dispute Resolution: Insurer.
New individual rankings include Katherine E. Tammaro (Partner-Madison, NJ), Jane E. Young (Partner-Denver, CO), and Todd E. Jaworsky (Partner-Denver, CO).
Wilson Elser moved up to Band 2 for USA National – Cannabis Law.
Chambers USA is the leading legal directory, ranking the top lawyers and law firms across the United States. The legal rankings are based on in-depth market analysis and independent research, all conducted by a dedicated team of Chambers researchers .
The Chambers USA 2025 rankings for Wilson Elser
Nine firm rankings:
California – Insurance: Insurer
Colorado – Insurance
Illinois – Insurance: Dispute Resolution: Insurer
New Jersey – Insurance
New York – Insurance: Dispute Resolution: Insurer
Texas – Insurance
USA Nationwide – Cannabis Law
USA Nationwide – Transportation: NTSB Specialists
USA Nationwide – Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York)
Eleven individual attorney rankings:
Todd E. Jaworsky – Colorado – Insurance
Jane E. Young – Colorado – Insurance
Thomas F. Quinn – New Jersey – Insurance
Katherine E. Tammaro – New Jersey – Insurance
Jonathan E. Meer – New York – Insurance: Dispute Resolution: Insurer
J. Price Collins – Texas – Insurance
Dean A. Rocco – Nationwide – Cannabis Law: Western United States
Ian A. Stewart – Nationwide – Cannabis Law: Western United States
Thomas W. Tobin – Nationwide – Transportation: NTSB Specialists
Michael Harowski – Nationwide – Transportation: Shipping/Maritime Litigation (Outside New York)
H. Jake Rodriguez – Nationwide – Transportation: Shipping/Maritime Litigation (Outside New York)
About Wilson Elser
Wilson Elser is the preeminent defense litigation firm in the United States. At any given time, our more than 1,000 attorneys are engaged in some 100,000 defense and coverage matters, with many defending clients in various local, state, and federal courts. Indeed, over more than four decades, our litigation, coverage, and trial lawyers have gained a reputation for taking on and prevailing in the most challenging and technical cases, frequently "parachuting in" to assume unresolved matters from other law firms. Our success also derives from winning on our clients' terms and rigorously adhering to their guidelines. We are ranked 95 in the Am Law 100 and 36 in the National Law Journal's NLJ 500. For more information, go to .
PR Contact: Andrew Blum, AJB Communications
[email protected] | 917.783.1680
