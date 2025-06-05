Kennedy Design+Build Enhances Outdoor Living Spaces With Fire Features And Kitchens In Lehigh Valley

Outdoor Kitchen Design and Installation Lehigh Valley

- Cameron KennedyLEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Kennedy Design+Build, a landscape design and construction firm based in Center Valley, is seeing increased demand for custom fire features , outdoor kitchens , and complete outdoor living spaces throughout the Lehigh Valley . In response, the company is expanding its offerings and project availability heading into the summer season.These functional and aesthetic enhancements are not only elevating the outdoor experience for homeowners-they're also reflecting a broader regional shift in how people use their outdoor spaces. With longer outdoor seasons and a growing preference for at-home entertaining, residents across Allentown, Bethlehem, and Coopersburg are investing in multifunctional outdoor environments that serve as extensions of their homes.“The requests we're seeing now go well beyond traditional patios,” said Cameron Kennedy, President of Kennedy Design+Build.“Fire features, custom grilling stations, outdoor bars, even pizza ovens-people want their backyards to be places where they can relax, cook, and entertain year-round.”Kennedy Design+Build's outdoor living services include:· Built-in outdoor kitchens with storage, refrigeration, and counter space· Gas and wood-burning fire pits and fireplaces· Pergolas, pavilions, and covered seating areas· Custom patios using natural stone or pavers· Full-scope landscape design and project managementThese offerings are designed with durability and seasonal usability in mind-important factors in the Lehigh Valley's four-season climate. The firm emphasizes site-specific planning and high-performance materials to ensure each outdoor installation functions beautifully in both summer and winter conditions.Cameron Kennedy, a Lehigh Valley native and the company's founder, leads a team that combines hands-on craftsmanship with professional design expertise. Since its inception, Kennedy Design+Build has worked with a range of clients, from homeowners upgrading an existing patio to new construction clients seeking comprehensive outdoor environments.Local homeowners are prioritizing outdoor improvements for several reasons:· Increased time spent at home since 2020 has shifted lifestyle priorities· Outdoor kitchens and fire features can improve resale value· Flexible outdoor spaces support family gatherings, remote work, and relaxationAccording to a 2024 report from the National Association of Landscape Professionals, outdoor living projects remain among the most popular home upgrades, with fire features and kitchens leading the list. Kennedy Design+Build is helping regional homeowners tap into these trends with tailored solutions that match local architecture, climate, and lifestyle.“We build for how people actually live-whether that's weekend entertaining, quiet evenings by the fire, or everyday outdoor dining,” said Kennedy.“Our goal is to make these spaces functional and beautiful for the long term.”For more information on custom fire features, outdoor kitchens, or to schedule a consultation, contact:Kennedy Design+Build6000 Concord Way, Coopersburg, PA 18036Phone: 610-854-9993Email: ...Website:About Kennedy Design+Build:Kennedy Design+Build is a landscape design and construction firm based in Center Valley, PA. The company specializes in custom outdoor living spaces, including patios, fire features, kitchens, and landscape architecture, serving clients across the Lehigh Valley region.

