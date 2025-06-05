Celebrity Fashion Designer Thai Nguyen Presents Exclusive Ao Dai Showcase At Abandoned Little Angels Gala

Thalia Tran, Gala Co-Chair Loanne Tran, Thai Nguyen during Ao Dai Showcase at Abandoned Little Angels Gala. Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography.

ALA Director Frances Chenne, ALA Secretary Dr. Lucy Nguyen modeling Thai Nguyen's Ao Dais at Abandoned Little Angels Gala. Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography.

Elizabeth Benavides, Thai Nguyen during Ao Dai Showcase at Abandoned Little Angels Gala. Photo by Hung L. Truong Photography.

Fashion, culture, and philanthropy unite for a night of heartfelt giving, supporting vulnerable children.

- Frances ChenneHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Abandoned Little Angels (ALA), a Houston-based non-profit organization dedicated to transforming the lives of underprivileged children in Houston and Vietnam, successfully hosted its 23rd Annual "Nature Wonderland" Gala. The event took place on Friday, May 9, 2025, at 6:00 PM, at Houston's Vietnamese culinary staple, Kim Son.This year's gala was co-chaired by Loanne Tran and YenLinh Luong, the entrepreneurs behind Bio Essentials V, creators of CleanScents. As the leading sponsor, CleanScents' plant-based products supported ALA's mission to provide a healthy, nurturing environment for children, complementing the gala's natural theme.“Our gala was more than an event; it was an investment in the potential of children,” stated Frances Chenne, Director of ALA. "Like a seed planted in fertile ground, ALA's work nurtures growth and cultivates hope for brighter futures."The evening featured an exclusive Ao Dai showcase by renowned fashion designer Thai Nguyen , known for his creations on Netflix's“Say I Do” and his recent work at the Oscars. The showcase featured 14 unique designs, each representing a distinct region of Vietnam. Local Houston community members served as models, reflecting the vibrant diversity of the city's culture. Nguyen also signed copies of his new children's book,“Mai's Ao Dai,” an illustrated story that celebrates Vietnamese heritage.Guests enjoyed a cocktail hour followed by a traditional Vietnamese dinner, with curated beverage stations featuring soju from Coam Beverage, boba from Happy Lemon, and Vietnamese coffee courtesy of Heritage 1857. Constantino Gelato offered an artisan gelato bar. Opportunities to bid on unique items and experiences were also available during a silent and live auction, with all proceeds directly supporting the organization's mission.The gala successfully raised $250,000 for children in need, providing resources for education, healthcare, and brighter futures. ALA also recognized its 2025 honorees during the evening. Drs. Thien & Thanh Huong Nguyen received the prestigious Angel's Award, while Sophia Nguyen was honored with the 2025 Volunteer Award for her dedicated service.Abandoned Little Angels is a Houston-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to transforming the lives of underprivileged children in Houston and Vietnam. ALA is certified by America's Best Charities and has received the GuideStar Gold Star of Transparency.For more information, visit . Follow ALA on Facebook and Instagram.MEDIA PHOTOS (Hung L. Truong Photography):MEDIA CONTACT: Elizabeth Benavides, Borealis Creative, ...

