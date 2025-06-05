Driving Through Barriers: Joan Kaitesi's Journey On Male-Dominated Roads

In the heart of Uganda's capital, 35-year-old Joan Kaitesi navigates the city's infamous traffic jams with calm determination. As a driver for the World Health Organization (WHO) Uganda country office, Joan's professionalism shines through the daily chaos of blaring horns and impatient road users.

From a young age, Joan was captivated by vehicles. Inspired by action films and a childhood dream of driving tanks in war zones, Joan's fascination with big vehicles set her apart. While society often labelled her interests as“masculine,” Joan remained steadfast, determined to forge a path in a field traditionally dominated by men.

“Being one of the older children at home, I had to act as a role model to my siblings in a challenging environment. This pushed me to work hard and never despise any job, including roles commonly reserved for men, which led me to join the driving discipline,” shares Joan, the second-born in a family of six (three girls and three boys).

Her professional journey began in 2015 at the Infectious Diseases Institute (IDI), where she stood out as the only female among 15 applicants. Despite initial intimidation, Joan's skills and determination earned her the role, making her the first female driver at IDI. She later joined Chemonics International for five years, and then UN Women, where she expanded her responsibilities to include assisting expatriates with documentation and protocol duties.

In October 2024, Joan joined WHO Uganda during a polio immunization campaign, becoming the second female driver at the country office.

Joan's journey has not been without obstacles. She has faced gender stereotypes and skepticism from male colleagues and road users alike. Yet, she has consistently proven her capabilities through quick decision-making, time management, and a strong commitment to safety and professionalism.

One of her most memorable moments came in 2021, during a circumcision campaign in Karamoja. When a nurse was suddenly unavailable due to an emergency, Joan stepped in to assist, showcasing her adaptability and dedication to service.

Joan draws inspiration from trailblazing Ugandan women such as Justice Julia Sebutinde of the International Court of Justice and Jennifer Musisi, the first Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority. These role models have shown her that women can thrive in male-dominated spaces.

She holds a Bachelor's degree in Transport and Logistics Management from Makerere University Business School, along with training in 4x4 defensive driving, first aid, and other relevant skills. Currently, Joan is pursuing further education in the same field, with the goal of becoming a fleet officer. She encourages young women to be resilient, professional, and open to continuous learning.

Outside of work, Joan is a passionate advocate for healthy living. She works out three to four times a week and enjoys dancing, whether there's music or not. She also finds joy in gardening, often talking to her plants as she tends to them.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization - Uganda.