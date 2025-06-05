Ethiopia Secures Global Laboratory Accreditation To Boost Animal Products, And Inputs Quality And Safety

In a major stride towards enhancing public health and regional trade, the Animal Products and Inputs Quality Testing Center (APIQTC) under the Ethiopian Agricultural Authority (EAA) has officially earned ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation.

This international certification, awarded on 25 April 2025 during a high-level event at Haile Grand Hotel in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, recognized the Center's capacity to perform laboratory tests to globally accepted standards.

This milestone strengthens Ethiopia's ability to ensure the safety and quality of animal products and inputs, prevent and contain the spread of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and safeguard human, animal, and environmental health through a One Health approach.

Accreditation to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 confirms the APIQTC's technical competence in performing on thirteen parameters on veterinary pharmaceutical quality; Aflatoxin residue monitoring in animal source food and feed, and microbiological analysis.

These functions are vital for independently verifying animal products and inputs quality and adherence to international trade requirements and supporting public confidence. In a country where livestock plays a central role in the economy, such capabilities are indispensable for market access, trade, and sustainable agricultural development.

FAO's Strategic Role

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Ethiopia was recognized during the ceremony for its long-standing health system strengthening support of the regulatory frameworks and laboratory capacity of APIQTC. FAO's technical and logistical assistance was instrumental in achieving this global standard.

Minister of Agriculture, H.E. Dr. Girma Amente, praised the achievement during the event, stating that,“ISO accreditation is critical for Ethiopia's agricultural sustainability and public health security. This international recognition reflects our commitment to quality assurance and our readiness to meet global food safety standards.”

Looking Ahead

More than a technical certification, this accreditation marks a turning point for Ethiopia's livestock and agriculture sectors. It signals the country's growing capacity to independently ensure animal products and inputs safety and quality, mitigate Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) threats, and meet the demands of markets.

Aligned with FAO's global vision for better production, better nutrition, a better environment, and a better life, this achievement positions Ethiopia to move forward with confidence toward sustainable agrifood systems transformation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO): Regional Office for Africa.