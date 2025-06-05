403
Brazilian Crime Syndicates Link With Islamist Terror Groups, Heightening Security Risks
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian authorities have revealed that major organized crime groups, including Comando Vermelho (CV) and First Command of the Capital (PCC), have established operational ties with international Islamist terrorist organizations.
Police investigations and government reports confirm these alliances focus on money laundering, arms trafficking, and mutual protection, creating new challenges for law enforcement and increasing risks for international business and security.
Recent police operations in Rio de Janeiro exposed a money laundering network that moved over 250 million reais, or about 44 million dollars, through shell companies and event businesses.
Authorities identified Mohamed Ahmed Elsayed Ahmed Ibrahim, an Egyptian national suspected of Al-Qaeda ties, as a key figure. The network used legitimate businesses to disguise funds from drug trafficking and arms deals, with the money reinvested in weapons and territorial expansion for the CV.
Police blocked 35 bank accounts linked to the operation and seized assets in Rio and São Paulo. Brazilian police and the FBI have tracked individuals with suspected links to Al-Qaeda, Hezbollah, and other extremist groups operating in Brazil .
Reports from the U.S. Treasury and Interpol show that the Tri-Border Area, where Brazil meets Argentina and Paraguay, has become a hub for money laundering and fundraising for groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas.
Brazil's Criminal-Terrorist Nexus
Weak financial oversight and corruption enable both local and foreign criminal syndicates to thrive there. Brazilian Federal Police have documented exchanges between Hezbollah and the PCC, including arms deals and prisoner protection.
In 2014, police linked Hezbollah to the PCC, confirming Lebanese traffickers helped the PCC obtain weapons and explosives. In 2023, police dismantled a network recruiting Brazilians for terrorist acts, with suspects planning attacks on Jewish community buildings.
The U.S. government has urged Brazil to classify the CV and PCC as terrorist organizations, citing evidence of their operations in the United States. Brazilian officials have declined, stating these groups remain classified as criminal organizations under national law.
Brazil's criminal-terrorist nexus poses significant risks for international business, undermining market stability and increasing the potential for violence, corruption, and cross-border crime.
