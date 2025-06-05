CID To Probe RCB Victory Parade Stampede, Karnataka Tells High Court In Status Report

The Karnataka government has informed the High Court that the investigation into the deadly stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). A Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed within the CID to carry out a thorough and independent probe.

The stampede, which occurred as massive crowds gathered outside the stadium ahead of a Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) event, resulted in the deaths of 11 people and injuries to over 50 others.

FIR registered under new criminal code

In a status report submitted to the High Court, the government said an FIR (Crime No. 123/2025) had been registered at Cubbon Park Police Station. It includes serious charges under Sections 105, 125(1)(2), 132, 121(1), 190 read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The case has now been formally handed over to the CID, which has been directed to form an SIT for further investigation.

Magisterial inquiry to identify lapses

A separate magisterial inquiry has also been ordered. The Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Bangalore City will conduct this inquiry within 15 days to determine the cause of the stampede, identify any administrative lapses, and fix responsibility.

Stampede details: Gates, casualties, and response

According to the report, over 2.5 lakh people had assembled around the stadium on the day of the incident. Despite deployment of 1,380 Bengaluru City Police personnel and 13 KSRP platoons (325 personnel), crowd pressure led to a stampede at multiple entry points, especially Gates 1, 6, 7, and 17–21.

The death toll reached 11, while 56 others were injured. Among them, 50 were treated as outpatients, and six remain hospitalised. The government said all 11 post-mortems are complete, and the bodies have been handed over to their families. Emergency response included:



3 fire engines

2 ambulances

2 D-SWAT units

1 water tanker

1 command and control vehicle

4 additional KSRP units Compensation announced, KSCA and RCB booked

The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the deceased. In addition, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has pledged another ₹5 lakh per victim. Medical treatment for the injured is being provided free of cost.

Meanwhile, a criminal case has been registered against RCB, KSCA, DNA Networks, and other involved organisers for alleged criminal negligence. The Cubbon Park Police filed the FIR suo motu, and the accused have been formally named, according to DCP Central Shekar H Tekkannavar.