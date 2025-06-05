Amarnath Yatra To Be Secured With Multi-Layered Defence, High-Tech Surveillance Post Pahalgam Attack

The Indian government has devised an elaborate security plan for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, scheduled to take place from July 3 to August 9. This year's pilgrimage will be conducted over a reduced 38-day period, with a massive deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and cutting-edge technology.

The security arrangements will be multi-layered, with 581 companies of CAPFs stationed along the Pahalgam and Baltal routes.

Well-equipped and well prepared

Road Opening Parties will secure and sanitize key stretches ahead of movement, while Quick Action Teams will be positioned for rapid response to potential threats. Bomb Disposal Squads will be deployed to neutralize explosives and IEDs, and K9 units with highly trained sniffer dogs will be used for explosive detection. Drones will provide real-time aerial surveillance, and signal jammers will be deployed for the first time to protect yatra convoys from remote-controlled IEDs.

Enhanced surveillance

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat has directed security forces to bolster measures, including the deployment of anti-sabotage teams along the pilgrimage routes. Advanced technologies will be utilized to enhance surveillance and threat detection capabilities.

To ensure maximum security, all roads leading to the yatra routes and National Highways will be temporarily blocked during the passage of the convoy.

The enhanced security measures come in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack and the Indian armed forces' decisive 'Operation Sindoor' against Pakistan-backed terrorism.