Pakistan ISI's New Espionage Tactic? Spyware-Like Apps Found In Repatriated Nagpur Woman's Phone

In a development that has sent ripples across intelligence and security circles, police have recovered several suspicious spyware-like applications from the mobile phone of Sunita Jamgade, a 43-year-old woman from Nagpur who was recently repatriated from Pakistan. Jamgade, who allegedly crossed the Line of Control (LoC) from Kargil into Pakistan last month, is currently being investigated on espionage charges.

Spyware Suspected in Phone Apps

Authorities say multiple applications found on Jamgade's mobile device are under investigation.

"Police have found multiple suspicious applications in her phone which are suspected to be spyware. These apps are being analysed to determine their purpose and origin," said an official from the Kapilnagar police station in Nagpur.

Security agencies are probing whether Jamgade's journey was self-motivated or facilitated by external handlers.

"Authorities are probing whether she had any accomplices who facilitated her journey to Pakistan or supported her communication channels. The truth behind her motive, the apps and the nature of her chats will only come to light after a detailed forensic and intelligence investigation," the official added.

Crossed LoC from Kargil, Left Son Behind

According to investigators, Jamgade left Nagpur on May 4 with her 13-year-old son and travelled to Kargil. On May 14, she reportedly crossed into Pakistan via Hunderman village, located near the LoC in the Ladakh union territory. She had allegedly left her son in a hotel room before making the illegal crossover.

Pakistani authorities detained her upon entry and later handed her over to Indian officials. The circumstances of her entry, custody in Pakistan, and subsequent repatriation have raised red flags across intelligence and counter-intelligence departments.

Preliminary probes suggest that Jamgade was in communication with at least two individuals from Pakistan prior to her disappearance - identified as Zulfekar and Pastor.

A zero FIR initially registered by Amritsar police was transferred to Kapilnagar police station in Nagpur, where Jamgade resides. Additionally, a team of investigators from Kargil, Ladakh, arrived in Nagpur earlier this week to coordinate and deepen the investigation.

This development comes amidst Indian intelligence agencies crackdown on Pakistan's spy ring in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor. Under the operation, the Indian armed forces launched coordinated pre-dawn missile strikes on May 7, targeting nine terror hubs across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Among the high-value targets hit were Jaish-e-Mohammad's headquarters in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. The strikes came in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 people dead.