Two WWE Stars Who Could Ruin Seth Rollins' MITB Plans

Matthew Rehwoldt suggests two superstars could spoil Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank 2025 hopes. Here's how that wild twist could unfold.

Seth Rollins secured his place in the 2025 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match by defeating Finn Balor and Sami Zayn on RAW. But former WWE star Matthew Rehwoldt believes Rollins won't be walking away with the briefcase.

On the REBOOKED podcast, Rehwoldt proposed that CM Punk could show up to derail The Architect's path to victory. The idea? Take out Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Rollins' faction members before they can offer support during the match. Punk's involvement wouldn't just be a sneak attack, it would serve as a continuation of his ongoing tensions with Rollins. This interference would leave Rollins outnumbered and vulnerable inside the ring, effectively ending his shot at another title opportunity.

Adding to the twist, Rehwoldt also mentioned Sami Zayn as a possible co-conspirator. Zayn, who recently lost to Rollins in a qualifying match, has his own reasons to interfere. The former Intercontinental Champion might not be in the MITB match, but his presence could still be felt.

According to Rehwoldt, Zayn and Punk could work together to neutralize Rollins' backup Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. And then directly cost Rollins the match. This would fuel multiple storylines heading into SummerSlam 2025. The wild scenario could also open the door for LA Knight to seize the opportunity and climb the ladder to become the next Mr. Money in the Bank, someone WWE may be ready to push to the top.