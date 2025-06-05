RCB Victory Celebration Stampede: Gambhir Slams 'Road Show' Culture, Says Can't Lose 11 People

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir vehemently dismissed the idea of road shows after the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2025 victory celebration was overshadowed by a stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 4.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru players arrived in Bengaluru, much to the hype and fanfare following their maiden IPL triumph in 18 years, defeating Punjab Kings in the thrilling final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. However, the celebration turned tragic as overcrowding and mismanagement resulted in the death of 11 people and injuring 50 others.

Over 2 lakh crowd gathered outside the iconic stadium before the team arrived in Bengaluru, but the situation spiraled out of control due to crowd regulation, inadequate barricading, and a lack of coordination between local authorities and event organizers, leading to a deadly stampede that marred what was meant to be joyous day for Bengalureans and RCB fans.

Gambhir slams roadshow culture

Speaking at the press conference ahead of Team India's departure for the England Test series, Gautam Gambhir emphasized that roadshows should be avoided, stressing that human lives hold greater importance than cricket milestones and celebrations.

"I was always a big believer that we need not have roadshows. I believed in this even when I was playing. I said the same thing after we won the World Cup in 2007 - that we should not have roadshows. Lives are more important, and I will continue to say that in the future," India's head coach said.

Gautam Gambhir was part of the open-bus victory parade in Mumbai after India clinched their maiden T20 World Cup triumph in the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2007. The former right–handed batter was also part of the roadshow when Kolkata hosted a victory parade after Kolkata Knight Riders clinched their maiden IPL title under his leadership in 2014.

Gambhir urges event organizers to be more responsible

Further speaking on the stampede, Gautam Gambhir urged the event organizers to execute the public event with greater caution, keeping in mind the fans' excitement and emotions of the fanbases.

“In the future, we should be a little more aware while planning these road shows. We could consider hosting such celebrations indoors,” a former India opener said.

“We shouldn't have done that. Fans do get excited, fanbases get emotional - but nothing is more important than human lives," he added.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru issued a statement on the Chinnaswamy stampede, expressing their sorrow and condolences to the victims' families. The franchise also announced financial support of INR 10 lakh to each of the victims' families.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru were felicitated at Vidhana Soudha by Karnataka Chief Minister M Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivkumar when the stampede took place outside Chinnaswamy. Despite the tragedy, RCB carried on with celebrations at the iconic stadium, with the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister, but the event was called off after receiving the news of the incident.

'You can't lose 11 people': Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir urged everyone to be responsible citizens, while not wishing to comment on who was responsible or whether the nature of fandom changed over the years.

“We need to be responsible citizens, in every aspect, of whether being a franchise. If we were not ready to hold a road show, shouldn't have done that. You can't lose 11 people," Gambhir concluded.

Meanwhile, the FIR has been filed against the Karnataka Cricket Association and the event organizer for the deadly stampede, and the case has been handed over to the CID to investigate the lapses that led to the tragic incident.