3 Real Reasons Why CM Punk Didn't Qualify For Money In The Bank 2025

CM Punk failed to qualify for the 2025 Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Here are three key reasons behind WWE's booking decision on RAW.

Since WrestleMania 41, CM Punk has been deeply in a heated rivalry with Seth Rollins and his faction. That feud hasn't lost momentum, and it's only intensified since. On RAW, Punk's focus was not only winning a ladder match spot, but also on continuing his personal feud with Rollins. This distraction proved costly.

Punk's involvement in the feud came at the expense of a major opportunity, with his RAW loss serving as another angle in the ongoing conflict. The booking was clearly meant to further the Rollins-Punk storyline, rather than reset it with Money in the Bank win.

CM Punk's place in Money in the Bank history is already solid. He's the only Superstar to win the briefcase in back-to-back years in 2008 and 2009, and having cashed both times to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

Giving him a third win wouldn't have significantly added to his legacy. Instead, it could've felt like retreading old ground. WWE likely saw more value in letting others step into that spotlight while Punk continues to work on more personal, storyline-driven rivalries.

Under Triple H's creative direction, WWE has shown a clear shift toward building fresh talent. CM Punk losing his qualifier gave room for rising stars to shine. El Grande Americano (Chad Gable's alter ego) has connected well with the audience. His recent victories including beating both AJ Styles and Punk have only boosted his momentum.

By qualifying for the ladder match, he moves closer to solidifying himself as a top singles performer. Punk's loss was a strategic decision to put the spotlight on tomorrow's main-event players, not yesterday's.