Top 5 NBA Players Who Became Successful Coaches

While plenty of former NBA players have tried their hand at coaching, only a few have reached elite status in both roles. Here are 5 former players who not only played the game at high level but also led teams to championship glory.

Playing Career Highlights:

Teams: New York Knicks, New Jersey Nets Championships: 2 (1970, 1973 with Knicks)

PPG: 6.7 | RPG: 4.3

Jackson wasn't a star on the court but was known for his intelligence and defensive mindset. He played a key role in the Knicks' two championships during the 1970s.

Coaching Career Highlights:

Championships: 11 (6 with Bulls, 5 with Lakers)

Wins: 1,155 Coach of the Year: 1995-96

Jackson became the most successful head coach in NBA history. He revolutionized coaching with his use of the Triangle Offense and emphasis on mental discipline. From managing Michael Jordan's dominance in Chicago to balancing Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal's egos in LA, Jackson shaped two dynasties across two decades.

Playing Career Highlights:

Teams: San Diego Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns

Championships: 1 (1972 with Lakers)

PPG: 7.4 | RPG: 1.6

Riley had a decent playing career, winning a title with the Lakers in 1972, but he made his real mark from the sidelines.

Coaching Career Highlights:

Championships: 5 (4 with Lakers, 1 with Heat)

Wins: 1,210 Coach of the Year: 3 times (1989-90, 1992-93, 1996-97)

He led the“Showtime Lakers” of the 1980s, turning them into one of the most entertaining and dominant teams in NBA history. Later, with Miami, he transformed a tough, grind-it-out team into champions in 2006. He also shaped the Heat's culture that led to the 2012 and 2013 titles, even though he wasn't coaching by then.

Playing Career Highlights:

Teams: St. Louis Hawks, Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers

PPG: 16.5 | APG: 6.7

All-Star Appearances: 9

A Hall of Fame point guard, Wilkens was a floor general long before he ever held a clipboard.

Coaching Career Highlights:

Championships: 1 (1979 with SuperSonics)

Wins: 1,332 (held record for most wins until Don Nelson)

Coach of the Year: 1993-94

He led the Seattle SuperSonics to their only championship in 1979 and became known for his calm demeanor and ability to get the best out of his players over decades of service.

Playing Career Highlights:

Teams: Bulls, Spurs, Suns, Blazers, Magic, Cavaliers

Championships: 5 (3 with Bulls, 2 with Spurs)

PPG: 6.0 | 3PT%: 45.4 (All-time best)

Kerr was never a star but always clutch. He hit game-winning shots and played a crucial role in multiple championship teams.

Coaching Career Highlights (so far):

Championships: 4 (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022)

Coach of the Year: 2015-16

Wins: 519+ (as of 2025)

Since taking over the Golden State Warriors in 2014, Kerr turned them into one of the NBA's most dominant dynasties, embracing the three-point era and transforming Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green into a cohesive, unselfish powerhouse.

Playing Career Highlights:

Team: Boston Celtics

Championships: 8 (as a player)

PPG: 18.6 | RPG: 8.8

Accolades: 6× All-Star, Rookie of the Year (1956-57)

Overshadowed by Bill Russell, Heinsohn was still a key scorer and rebounder during the Celtics' dominant 1950s-60s run.

Coaching Career Highlights:

Championships: 2 (1974, 1976)

Wins: 427

Coach of the Year: 1972-73

Heinsohn kept the Celtics' winning legacy alive into the 1970s, adapting to a different era of basketball and mentoring young stars like Dave Cowens and Jo Jo White. He is one of only a few to be inducted into the Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.