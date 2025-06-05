Giftify Expands Into Restaurant Tech With Takeout7 Acquisition In All-Stock Deal: Retail Optimism Surges

Giftify Inc. (GIFT) is strengthening its role in the restaurant tech sector by acquiring TakeOut7, a company that delivers combined tools for digital ordering and artificial intelligence-based marketing.

The all-stock deal valued at 350,000 Giftify shares merges capabilities aimed at supporting independent eateries in adapting to a digital environment.

The acquisition enables Giftify to connect over 185,000 restaurant partners through an integrated platform that enhances digital ordering, marketing automation, and customer interaction features.

Giftify held $2.12 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2025.

TakeOut7 contributes two primary solutions to the mix, the first is an online ordering system that maintains affordability for restaurants through a $1.99 fee charged to customers.

The other solution is the Platr platform, which offers AI-driven marketing automation.

Platr delivers services such as SEO for local search, custom website creation, and management of email and social media campaigns, capabilities that have produced more than $300 million in measurable revenue for its users.

Platr's artificial intelligence features enable restaurants to tailor and streamline their marketing efforts, while built-in data tools offer visibility into consumer trends.

Since its launch, the combined platforms have supported over 1,500 independent venues in reaching approximately 20 million customers.

The addition of TakeOut7 strengthens Giftify's ability to tap into the projected $1.5 billion digital marketing space for restaurants.

The move is expected to particularly benefit independent operators, who often struggle with limited resources and time for effective marketing.

The deal also expands Giftify's distribution channels through TakeOut7's established network of more than 50 POS reseller locations nationwide.

Giftify anticipates that the acquired platforms will generate approximately $2,500 in annual revenue per restaurant, with the integration expected to positively contribute to its financial performance from the outset.

The company plans to use its existing network to accelerate the rollout of TakeOut7's technology across its nationwide base of restaurant partners.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Giftify remained in 'extremely bullish' territory.

GIFT's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:00 9.m. ET on June 5, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Giftify stock has gained 54% in 2025 and has lost over 50% in the last 12 months.

