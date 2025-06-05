Shashi Tharoor Meets US Vice President JD Vance, Discusses 'Critical Issues' Like Counter-Terrorism: 'Excellent Meeting'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is leading a multi-party delegation on Operation Sindoor, on Thursday said him and his team had an 'excellent meeting' with US Vice President JD Vance, where they had comprehensive discussions on topics like counter-terrorism.

“Excellent meeting with Vice President @JDVance today in Washington D.C. with our delegation. We had comprehensive discussions covering a wide array of critical issues, from counter-terrorism efforts to enhancing technological cooperation,” Tharoor said in a post on X.

Calling the meeting constructive, he said it will strengthen India-US relations.

“A truly constructive & productive exchange for strengthening India-US strategic partnership, with a great meeting of minds,” the Congress leader said.

JD Vance and his family were in India when the April 22 Pahalgam attack happened.

Shashi Tharoor is leading a multi-party delegation to discuss cross-border terrorism and India's response to terrorist activities.

The delegation has travelled to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil before arriving in Washington for the final leg of the tour to convey India's stance against terrorism following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Other members of the team are MPs Sarfaraz Ahmad, Ganti Harish Madhur Balayogi, Shashank Mani Tripathi, Bhubaneswar Kalita, Milind Deora, Tejasvi Surya, and India's former ambassador to the US Taranjit Sandhu.

Earlier in the day, Tharoor was asked a question by his journalist son whether government interlocutors sought evidence of Pakistan's culpability in the Pahalgam attack to which he replied India would not have conducted Operation Sindoor without convincing evidence.

"That shouldn't be allowed. This is my son," Tharoor said as he addressed an interaction at the Council on Foreign Relations.

His son Ishaan Tharoor, global affairs columnist with the Washington Post, stood up to ask him the question.

"I'm curious though, on this tour you've been on various countries in the Western Hemisphere. Have any of your government interlocutors asked you to show evidence of Pakistan's culpability in the initial attack? And what do you say to the repeated Pakistani denials of having any hand in the initial attack?” Ishaan asked.

“I'm very glad you raised this, Ishaan. I didn't plant it. I promise you. This guy does this to his dad,” Tharoor replied.