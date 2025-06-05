Siddaramaiah Suspends Bengaluru Police Commissioner Says RCB Officials Will Be Arrested

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bengaluru Stampede case: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the formation of a one-man commission, headed by retired high court judge Justice Michael D'Cunha, and confirmed that executives of Royal Challengers Bangalore, event management firm DNA Entertainment Networks and representatives of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) would be arrested.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said,“Under the chairmanship of Justice Michael D'Cunha, a retired judge of the high court, we have appointed a one-man commission...On RCB, event manager DNA, KSCA, who represented them, we have taken a decision to arrest them.”

The CM informed that the one-man commission will submit the report in 30 days.

During a press meeting, the Karnataka CM also informed that the Bengaluru police commissioner and four other cops have been suspended after the Bengaluru stampede during RCB IPL victory celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium killed 11 people and left 56 injured.

"Cubbon Park Police Station Police Inspector, Station House Master , Station House Officer, ACP, Central Division DCP, Cricket Stadium in-charge, Additional Commissioner of Police, and Commissioner of Police have been suspended with immediate effect." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been filed against RCB, DN , KSCA Administrative Committee and others at Cubbon Park Police Station. The FIR states criminal negligence in the stampede incident. Sections 105, 125 (1)(2), 132, 121/1, 190 R/w 3 (5) have been invoked in the FIR.

RCB to co-operate

IPL champion Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday said it will cooperate with all the legal proceedings after an FIR was registered against it.

"We can't comment on legal proceedings at the moment. But we will co-operate with all the government and judicial authorities," PTI quoted a franchise source as saying.

Earlier, 10 lakh each">RCB announced a financial assistance of ₹10 lakh each for the families of the 11 supporters who lost their lives in the stampede.

"As a mark of respect and a gesture of solidarity, RCB has announced a financial support of ₹10 lakh to each of the 11 families of the deceased. In addition, a fund called RCB Cares is also being created to support fans injured in this tragic incident," the team has said in a statement.

A magisterial inquiry is currently underway into the tragedy, and its report is expected within the next fortnight.

With agency inputs.