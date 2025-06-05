Elon Musk Makes Explosive Claim 'Without Me, Donald Trump Would Have Lost The Election' US President 'Disappointed'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Elon Musk on Thursday took direct jabs at US President Donald Trump over his 'Big Beautiful Bill' – his most pointed attacks at the Republican leader after the Tesla CEO exited his government role.

Making an explosive claim, Elon Musk said that without him, Donald Trump would have lost the elections.

“Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate,” Musk said in his series of posts.

“Such ingratitude,” he added.

Elon Musk's explosive claim

Musk takes dig at Trump with 2013 X post

Resharing a old X post of Donald Trump , which he posted in 2013, Musk said,“Wise words”.

“I cannot believe the Republicans are extending the debt ceiling-I am a Republican & I am embarrassed,” the US President said in one of his old posts on X.

Donald Trump on Wednesday said the nation's debt ceiling should be eliminated as a provision of his“One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which would raise the debt ceiling before it expires in August.

Throwing further shade on Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill', Elon Musk said,“Slim Beautiful Bill for the win”.

“Keep the good, remove the bad,” he added.

Continuing his barrage of digs at his former ally, the Tesla CEO further shared a 2012 post that Trump made.

“No member of Congress should be eligible for re-election if our country's budget is not balanced---deficits not allowed,” Trump had said at the time.

Sharing this, Musk wrote,“I couldn't agree more!”

Meanwhile President Donald Trump said he was“very disappointed” with Elon Musk after his former backer and advisor lambasted his signature bill.

Trump suggested the world's richest man misses being in the White House and has“Trump derangement syndrome.”

The Republican president reflected on his fallout with Musk in front of reporters in the Oval Office even as Musk continued a storm of social media posts attacking Trump's“Big Beautiful Bill” and warning it will increase the federal deficit.

“Look, Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore. I was surprised,” Trump told reporters.

“He said the most beautiful things about me, and he hasn't said bad about me personally, but I'm sure that'll be next.”

Musk denied that motivation in a post on X, saying he was fine with reducing the EV credits if lawmakers“ditch the MOUNTAIN of DISGUSTING PORK in the bill.”

“Whatever,” he wrote.

“I'm very disappointed, because Elon knew the inner workings of this bill better than almost anybody sitting here... All of a sudden, he had a problem,” he added.

However, Musk denied Trump's claim, saying he was not shown the bill 'even once'.

“False, this bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it,” the Tesla CEO said.

Elon Musk's post on Donald Trump's claim

The US president's "big, beautiful bill" on tax and spending – the centerpiece of his domestic agenda – has been called an 'abomination' by Musk.

The clash comes less than a week since Trump held a grand Oval Office farewell for Musk as he wrapped up his time leading the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The bill would unleash trillions of dollars in tax cuts and slash spending but also spike deficits by $2.4 trillion over a decade and leave some 10.9 million more people without health insurance, according to an analysis by the Congressional Budget Office, which for decades has served as the official scorekeeper of legislation in Congress.