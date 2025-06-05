Donald Trump Says It Might Be Good To Let Ukraine And Russia 'Fight For A While'
Chancellor Merz, seated alongside Trump , emphasised their shared condemnation of the ongoing war, describing it as“terrible” and highlighting Trump's role as a key figure capable of ending the bloodshed. However, Merz was clear that Germany firmly supports Ukraine, noting that Kyiv targets only military objectives and not Russian civilians.“We are trying to get them stronger,” he added.
This marked the first in-person meeting between the two leaders, who exchanged pleasantries including a gift from Merz to Trump-a gold-framed birth certificate of Trump's grandfather, Friedrich Trum , who emigrated from Germany. Their discussions were expected to cover a range of issues including the war in Ukraine, trade relations, and NATO defence spending.Also Read | Operation Spiderweb Turns Global Case Study: Countries Scramble For Cheap Drones
Since assuming office on 6 May, Merz and Trump have spoken several times by phone, with German officials describing the relationship as“decent” and Merz seeking to avoid the antagonism that characterised Trump's dealings with his predecessor, Angela Merkel.
Merz, a conservative with a strong business background and former rival to Merkel, has been active in diplomatic efforts surrounding Ukraine, travelling to Kyiv shortly after taking office and hosting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Berlin last week.
A White House official indicated that Trump planned to raise topics such as Germany's defence spending, trade, Ukraine, and concerns over“democratic backsliding,” suggesting that shared values like freedom of speech have deteriorated in Germany and should be restored.
Merz responded by saying he was open to discussing German domestic politics but stressed that Germany generally refrains from commenting on American internal affairs.Also Read | Trump Broadcasts Putin Vow to Respond to Ukraine Drone Strike
Under Merz's predecessor, Olaf Scholz, Germany became the second-largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine after the United States. Merz has pledged to maintain this support and recently committed to assisting Ukraine in developing long-range missile systems free from range restrictions.
Despite his comments on letting the conflict play out, Trump did not rule out sanctions, warning that“when I see the moment where it's not going to stop ... we'll be very, very tough,” signalling that sanctions could be imposed on both Ukraine and Russia.Also Read | Putin's ally declares Russia's true goal in Ukraine peace talks: 'No compromise'
Domestically, Merz's government is intensifying efforts to strengthen the German military, a campaign initiated by Scholz following Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Trump, who criticised Germany during his first term for failing to meet NATO's 2% GDP defence spending target, is now demanding that allies increase their contributions to at least 5%.
The upcoming NATO summit in the Netherlands later this month is seen as a crucial opportunity for Germany to commit to this higher spending level.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment