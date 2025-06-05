Superbrewed Food Announces Clinical Study Of Postbiotic Cultured Protein Benefits

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This study is one in a series of university research investigations sponsored by Superbrewed Food to highlight the benefits of Postbiotic Cultured Protein compared to other proteins. The research examined the effects of Superbrewed Food's Postbiotic Cultured Protein on amino acid appearance in blood, and blood glucose and insulin responses, compared to whey protein concentrate, both with and without an added carbohydrate source (maltodextrin).

Key Findings

Postbiotic Cultured Protein delivered similar increases in branched-chain amino acid (BCAA) appearance compared to whey protein, which is important for muscle building and long-term muscle health. When consumed with carbohydrates, it also produced a more stable insulin response-with significantly lower insulin levels during the first 90 minutes-than whey protein consumed with carbohydrates. This suggests a potentially more favorable metabolic profile.

The study observed that:



BCAA appearance in blood over a 3-hour postprandial period was similar between Postbiotic Cultured Protein and whey protein.



Insulin levels were significantly lower during the first 90 minutes after ingestion of Postbiotic Cultured Protein with maltodextrin compared to whey protein with maltodextrin.



Blood glucose responses did not differ between the protein sources, whether consumed with or without maltodextrin.

The observed insulin response suggests metabolic advantages for Postbiotic Cultured Protein, especially in carbohydrate-rich meals.

Note: The study used 75 grams (300 calories) of maltodextrin, an amount commonly found in higher calorie post-workout/recovery products and not commonly consumed alongside purified proteins.

Implications for Health and Performance

While both proteins led to similar increases in amino acid appearance, Postbiotic Cultured Protein resulted in a more stable insulin response when consumed with carbohydrates. This is clinically relevant because large spikes in insulin (hyperinsulinemia) are associated with a higher risk of insulin resistance and cardiometabolic conditions such as type 2 diabetes.

About Texas Woman's University

Texas Woman's University (TWU) is the nation's largest university system focused on women. An act of the 27th Legislature in 1901 founded the Girls Industrial College as a public institution that would become TWU in 1957. Men have been admitted to TWU since 1972. Today, TWU offers degree programs to both men and women in the liberal arts and sciences, nursing, health sciences, business, and education at campuses in Denton, Dallas, and Houston. TWU has a strong track record of research and was recently designated as a "Research 2: High Spending and Doctorate Production" institution under the 2025 Carnegie Classification system, which recognizes universities with high research activity, significant research spending, and robust doctoral degree production. Major focus areas of research include prevention and treatment of stroke, type 2 diabetes, and obesity.

About Superbrewed Food

Superbrewed Food is a nutrition and health company dedicated to developing natural, science-driven ingredients through proprietary anaerobic fermentation technology. Its Postbiotic Cultured Protein, derived from microflora native to the human gut microbiome, offers exceptional nutrition, sustainability, and versatility compared to conventional plant, microbial, and animal proteins. The ingredient is FDA GRAS, non-GMO, allergen-free, and animal-free, and has zero lactose, making it an ideal choice for modern food innovation.

For more information, please visit SuperbrewedFood.

