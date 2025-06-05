Superbrewed Food Announces Clinical Study Of Postbiotic Cultured Protein Benefits
Key Findings
Postbiotic Cultured Protein delivered similar increases in branched-chain amino acid (BCAA) appearance compared to whey protein, which is important for muscle building and long-term muscle health. When consumed with carbohydrates, it also produced a more stable insulin response-with significantly lower insulin levels during the first 90 minutes-than whey protein consumed with carbohydrates. This suggests a potentially more favorable metabolic profile.
The study observed that:
-
BCAA appearance in blood over a 3-hour postprandial period was similar between Postbiotic Cultured Protein and whey protein.
Insulin levels were significantly lower during the first 90 minutes after ingestion of Postbiotic Cultured Protein with maltodextrin compared to whey protein with maltodextrin.
Blood glucose responses did not differ between the protein sources, whether consumed with or without maltodextrin.
The observed insulin response suggests metabolic advantages for Postbiotic Cultured Protein, especially in carbohydrate-rich meals.
Note: The study used 75 grams (300 calories) of maltodextrin, an amount commonly found in higher calorie post-workout/recovery products and not commonly consumed alongside purified proteins.
Implications for Health and Performance
While both proteins led to similar increases in amino acid appearance, Postbiotic Cultured Protein resulted in a more stable insulin response when consumed with carbohydrates. This is clinically relevant because large spikes in insulin (hyperinsulinemia) are associated with a higher risk of insulin resistance and cardiometabolic conditions such as type 2 diabetes.
About Texas Woman's University
Texas Woman's University (TWU) is the nation's largest university system focused on women. An act of the 27th Legislature in 1901 founded the Girls Industrial College as a public institution that would become TWU in 1957. Men have been admitted to TWU since 1972. Today, TWU offers degree programs to both men and women in the liberal arts and sciences, nursing, health sciences, business, and education at campuses in Denton, Dallas, and Houston. TWU has a strong track record of research and was recently designated as a "Research 2: High Spending and Doctorate Production" institution under the 2025 Carnegie Classification system, which recognizes universities with high research activity, significant research spending, and robust doctoral degree production. Major focus areas of research include prevention and treatment of stroke, type 2 diabetes, and obesity.
About Superbrewed Food
Superbrewed Food is a nutrition and health company dedicated to developing natural, science-driven ingredients through proprietary anaerobic fermentation technology. Its Postbiotic Cultured Protein, derived from microflora native to the human gut microbiome, offers exceptional nutrition, sustainability, and versatility compared to conventional plant, microbial, and animal proteins. The ingredient is FDA GRAS, non-GMO, allergen-free, and animal-free, and has zero lactose, making it an ideal choice for modern food innovation.
For more information, please visit SuperbrewedFood.
SOURCE Superbrewed Food Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NAC Foundation Urges President Donald Trump To Release The AML BITCOIN CLASSIFIED Files
- Trading Buddy: Revolutionizing Sports Expertise Evaluation
- Galxe Signs Crypto's New Leaders To Next-Gen Community Accelerator
- Bitget Launches ZBCNUSDT Perpetual Futures With Trading Bot Integration
- Nibiru Launches”Block Party” Aura Program To Reward Real Defi Activity
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
CommentsNo comment