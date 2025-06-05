Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Conexwest Expands Single-Phase Cold Storage Lineup: Versatile Solutions For Diverse Temperature Needs


OAKLAND, Calif. & DALLAS, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Conexwest, a leading provider of custom-fabricated shipping containers, proudly announces the expansion of its single-phase cold storage offerings. The new lineup includes 20ft and 40ft temperature-controlled containers, designed to meet a wide range of industry requirements.
These single-phase refrigerated containers operate on standard 220V single-phase power, providing accessible and efficient cold storage solutions without the need for complex electrical infrastructure. With temperature ranges from -20°F to +70°F, they are ideal for industries such as food services, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and agriculture.
Key Features:

  • Available in 20ft and 40ft sizes
  • Temperature range: -20°F to +70°F
  • Operates on standard 220V single-phase power
  • Advanced insulation for energy efficiency
  • Durable construction for long-term use
  • Suitable for various industries requiring cold storage

"Our expanded single-phase cold storage lineup offers versatile and reliable solutions for businesses of all sizes," said a Conexwest spokesperson. "By providing containers that operate on standard power sources, we've made it easier for companies to implement effective cold storage without the need for specialized electrical setups."
Conexwest offers nationwide delivery, ensuring that businesses across the United States can access these innovative cold storage solutions promptly. The company also provides customization options to meet specific client needs, including additional features and finishes.
For more information or to request a quote, visit our Cold Storage and Freezers page .
To explore more solutions or learn about custom modifications, visit Conexwest .
Contact:
Conexwest
***@conexwest
Photos:

