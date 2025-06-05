Archetype Announces Investment With Enrollment Management Services

MENAFN - PR Newswire) EMS helps employers and employees make better healthcare decisions. The company works with brokers, employers, and employees through their proprietary process and platform to understand their options and monitor costs to best support the employers and employees alike. The investment fromwill enable EMS to accelerate its growth on a national scale.

Archetype invests in Enrollment Management Services, which improves healthcare access through informed and efficient decisions.

"We are thrilled to partner with Archetype as we look to make a bigger impact on a larger population of companies and their employees," said Ralph Blackwelder, President and CEO of EMS. "Their investment will allow us to expand our access in the broker community and accelerate our platform. We've had opportunities to take external investment before, but we had not seen anything like the value creation Archetype provides."

Archetype has a track record of investing in and scaling high-growth companies. The company identifies opportunities for investment through their consulting engagements, leveraging insights and guidance from their robust network of advisors and the RAD Collective , an invite-only group of forward-thinking employee benefits consultants from leading firms in key markets across the U.S.

"We welcome the EMS team to the Archetype ecosystem. The platform's strong IP and ability to scale present a powerful opportunity in the market. This investment is a testament to Archetype's differentiated approach," said Chetan Bagga, Founder and CEO of Archetype. "We were able to identify EMS through leveraging our robust broker network to find an organization that is improving lives through their systems and processes. By partnering together, we are one step closer to Archetype's vision of improving the health and well-being of 50 million people."

About Enrollment Management Services (EMS)

Enrollment Management Services (EMS) is a healthcare advisory organization that helps brokers, employers, and employees make informed and efficient healthcare decisions to improve access and member satisfaction while reducing risk and cost.

About Archetype

Archetype is a growth equity investment firm with over ten active portfolio companies, making growth equity investments focused on healthcare innovation. Through our sourcing engine of in-house strategy consultants, a technology development team with expertise in AI and automation, and a captive network of health insurance brokerage leaders, we identify proprietary, out-of-round deal flow and enable bootstrapped, founder-held companies that have a clear path to scale with their first institutional investment.

