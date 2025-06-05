Archetype Announces Investment With Enrollment Management Services
Archetype invests in Enrollment Management Services, which improves healthcare access through informed and efficient decisions.
"We are thrilled to partner with Archetype as we look to make a bigger impact on a larger population of companies and their employees," said Ralph Blackwelder, President and CEO of EMS. "Their investment will allow us to expand our access in the broker community and accelerate our platform. We've had opportunities to take external investment before, but we had not seen anything like the value creation Archetype provides."
Archetype has a track record of investing in and scaling high-growth companies. The company identifies opportunities for investment through their consulting engagements, leveraging insights and guidance from their robust network of advisors and the RAD Collective , an invite-only group of forward-thinking employee benefits consultants from leading firms in key markets across the U.S.
"We welcome the EMS team to the Archetype ecosystem. The platform's strong IP and ability to scale present a powerful opportunity in the market. This investment is a testament to Archetype's differentiated approach," said Chetan Bagga, Founder and CEO of Archetype. "We were able to identify EMS through leveraging our robust broker network to find an organization that is improving lives through their systems and processes. By partnering together, we are one step closer to Archetype's vision of improving the health and well-being of 50 million people."
About Enrollment Management Services (EMS)
Enrollment Management Services (EMS) is a healthcare advisory organization that helps brokers, employers, and employees make informed and efficient healthcare decisions to improve access and member satisfaction while reducing risk and cost.
About Archetype
Archetype is a growth equity investment firm with over ten active portfolio companies, making growth equity investments focused on healthcare innovation. Through our sourcing engine of in-house strategy consultants, a technology development team with expertise in AI and automation, and a captive network of health insurance brokerage leaders, we identify proprietary, out-of-round deal flow and enable bootstrapped, founder-held companies that have a clear path to scale with their first institutional investment.
Contact:
Iain Fitzpatrick
[email protected]
SOURCE Archetype
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment