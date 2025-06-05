INVESTIGATION ALERT: Berger Montague PC Investigates Coinbase Global, Inc.'S Board Of Directors For Breach Of Fiduciary Duties (NASDAQ: COIN)
PHILADELPHIA, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Berger Montague advises shareholders of Coinbase Global, Inc. ("Coinbase" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: COIN ) about an investigation into Coinbase's Board of Directors for potential breaches of fiduciary duties to Coinbase and its shareholders in connection with a data breach and cyberattack disclosed by the Company on May 15, 2025.
Shareholders of COINBASE may learn more about this investigation by contacting Berger Montague: Radha Raghavan at [email protected] or (332) 271-8908, or Andrew Abramowitz at [email protected] or (215) 875-3015 or visit: coinbase/
Berger Montague's investigation is focused on whether Coinbase's Board of Directors breached its fiduciary duties in the manner in which it oversaw the Company's data security. On May 15, 2025, Coinbase disclosed that cybercriminals had targeted its customer support agents overseas and stolen customer data, then attempted to extort Coinbase for the return of the personal information.
Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco and Chicago, has been a pioneer in shareholder litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.
Contacts:
Radha Raghavan, Associate
Berger Montague
(332) 271-8908
[email protected]
Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
[email protected]
