Bamba Travel Launches Instant Itinerary Technology, Revolutionizing Tailor-Made Travel Planning

Bamba Travel's AI-powered itinerary trip builder

Happy travelers in Galapagos.

The AI-powered Trip Planner in action - choose flights, hotels, transportation and more

Three happy tourists in Teotihuacan

Dancing influencer on vacation - Bamba Travel

Bamba Travel launches Instant Itinerary Tech-real-time quotes, bookings, and AI-powered planning for tailor-made trips. Fast, flexible, and built for pros.

- Paul Sarfati

NAVARRE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bamba Travel, a trailblazer in tailor-made travel and a top Destination Management Company (DMC) for Latin America, proudly unveils its groundbreaking Instant Itinerary Technology, set to transform how travel professionals plan and book customized travel experiences.

This innovative platform is a one-stop solution for travel agents, tour operators, and OTAs, enabling the creation of complex, multi-destination itineraries in mere minutes-powered by real-time availability across Bamba's extensive supplier network of hotels, experiences, and transportation services.

“With this technology, we're eliminating the frustrating delays and manual processes that plague traditional DMC models,” said Paul Sarfati, CEO of Bamba Travel.“It's everything you need to quote and book faster-with better margins and total confidence.”

Key Features of Bamba's Instant Itinerary Technology

One Dashboard, Total Control

Easily plan and book multi-country trips by combining hotels, experiences, transport, and more in just a few clicks.

AI-Powered Recommender System

Suggests optimal travel combinations, trending experiences, and cost-effective routes-all in real time.

Self-Service or Expert Support

Travel professionals can use the tool independently or collaborate with Bamba's seasoned travel designers for custom solutions.

Real-Time Pricing from Top Suppliers

Access dynamic, up-to-date rates from top suppliers for accommodations, car rentals, and curated experiences.

White-Label Itineraries

Export branded, client-ready itineraries within minutes-ready to impress and close the sale.

Now Offering Global Self-Drive Tours

Beyond Latin America, Bamba Travel now enables self-driving tours worldwide through live API integrations with leading rental car providers, hotels, and activity suppliers. This means travel professionals can create road trip experiences with real-time booking and instant confirmation, all from one central platform.

For overland itineraries using shuttles, buses, and trains, Bamba Travel currently offers instant itinerary options in:

- Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama

- Peru, Bolivia

- Japan and South Korea

More destinations are being added continuously as Bamba expands its transportation and experience integrations to offer full flexibility for overland and multi-country trips.

Built for Today's Travel Trade

Whether it's a Patagonia road trip , a cultural loop through Central America, or a family vacation in Japan , Bamba's technology ensures faster quotes, real-time booking, and improved conversion rates.

Travel partners enjoy:

- 24/7 human support before, during, and after travel

- Transparent pricing with no hidden fees

- Direct-to-supplier rates, meaning higher margins for agents

- A commitment to sustainability and local impact through vetted experiences

“This is more than a booking tool-it's a shift in how tailor-made travel is sold and delivered,” Sarfati emphasized.“We're building a new standard for DMCs-fast, connected, and human.”

About Bamba Travel

Bamba Travel is a B2B travel platform and virtual DMC focused on tailor-made and small group adventures across Latin America and beyond. With decades of on-the-ground expertise, a curated supplier network, and cutting-edge technology, Bamba empowers travel professionals worldwide to deliver seamless, immersive, and responsible travel experiences.

Paul Sarfati

Bamba Travel

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.