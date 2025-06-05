Comprehensive Insights Of The Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market: Key Trends, Growth, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The surge in popularity of connected cars and the implementation of the Internet of Things IoT in the automotive industry have significantly boosted the automotive artificial intelligence market in recent years. Additionally, the adoption of AI in areas such as predictive maintenance in vehicles and autonomous vehicle development have further fueled this growth. There is a projected increase from $3.75 billion in 2024 to $5.22 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 39.1%.

What Is The Recent Growth And Forecast Of The Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Size?

The Business Research Company's latest report projects that the automotive artificial intelligence market will enjoy exponential growth in the next few years, with an anticipated value of $18.43 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 37.1%. This growth is expected to be driven by factors such as increased awareness and popularity, rising demand for premium and fully digitalized electric vehicles, and the integration of advanced technologies such as sensors in AI systems.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market?

Notably, the advancements in AI have revolutionized the driving experience by introducing features such as in-car personalization. Similarly, autonomous driving concepts leverage artificial intelligence to function effectively. Autonomous cars or self-driving cars, equipped with sensors, radars, and cameras, use AI to navigate without a human driver. This emerging trend is expected to stimulate strong growth in the automotive AI market, with a rise in demand for autonomous cars being a significant growth propellant.

Who Are The Major Industry Players In The Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market?

The market comprises of key industry players including DiDi Chuxing Technology Co. Ltd., Otto Motors, Waymo LLC, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, BMW AG, International Business Machines Corporation, Harman International Industries Inc., Xilinx Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Tesla Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, Micron Technology Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Uber Technologies Inc., Arbe Robotics Ltd., Cerence Inc., Cognata Ltd., Optibus Ltd., Pony. ai Inc., Seeing Machines Ltd., Anduril Industries Inc., Nauto Inc., Veritone Inc., Matterport Inc.

How Is The Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market Segmented?

The automobile artificial intelligence market segments include Components Hardware, Software, Service, Type Automatic Drive, ADAS, Process Signal Recognition, Image Recognition, Data Mining, and Technology Deep Learning, Machine Learning, Context Awareness, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing. The Hardware subsegment includes Processors And Microcontrollers, Sensors LiDAR, Cameras, Radar, Edge Computing Devices, Connectivity Modules. Software is segmented into Machine Learning Algorithms, Computer Vision Software, Natural Language Processing NLP, Autonomous Driving Software, Predictive Analytics Tools. The Service subsegment comprises of AI Integration Services, Data Management And Analytics Services, Maintenance And Support Services, and Consulting Services.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Automotive Artificial Intelligence Market?

North America dominated the global automotive artificial intelligence market in 2024. In contrast, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Other significant regions explored in this report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

